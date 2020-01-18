Ciara unleashes rumors of pregnancy with a new image: fans are eager for Diva and Russell Wilson to have a baby number 3

A recent photo of Ciara on Instagram left her fans wondering if the popular singer would not become a mother for the third time.

In the picture, the musical diva is standing in the snow and dressed in warm clothes, but what made her fans speculate that there could be a baby on the road was number three written on the shirt of the singer of "Melanin,quot;.

The click met an instant emotion from Ciara's numerous fans, and some rushed to congratulate her on the happy news and expressed her happiness at the idea that she was waiting.

Others, however, took the photo as a sign of affection for her husband, Russell Wilson, who plays as a Seattle Seahawks quarterback, and his player number is 3.

In addition, the singer shared the photo on January 12, after her spouse's team lost to the Green Bay Packers, so the publication could be an attempt at comfort, since the couple is famous for being affectionate in the social networks.

She wrote: "My Warrior ❤️. As always, very proud of you. You put everything at stake all the time. That's in everything you do! You've done 7 Post Seasons of your 8 Seasons, 7 Pro Bowls of those 8 and All Pro this year … not including all of your other incredible statistics 😝 You really are a rare breed. Most of them, you have 10 by 10 with loving our babies and me with everything! Thankful for witnessing your greatness within and off the field! It's just the beginning. Very excited about what's coming.

I love you so much."

Wilson replied: “You have changed my life for the better. I am eternally grateful for you and for our amazing, loving and sweet children too. What a joy to spend life with you. ❤️❤️❤️ ”

Ciara and Wilson started dating in 2015 and got married a year later. Since their wedding, the couple welcomed a daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born in April 2017.

Sienna is the second daughter of Ciara, who also shares a child, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future.

The two music stars were dating a couple of years ago, and at one point they decided to take the relationship to the next level, as they announced their engagement, but eventually separated because the rapper was supposedly unfaithful.

Now he is dating the sensation of social networks Lori Harvey.



