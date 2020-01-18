Chuck D accuses the Recording Academy of & # 39; Punish & # 39; to Deborah Dugan for bringing the change to the Grammys

Wenn

Rapper Public Enemy calls the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy a group of & # 39; ignorant men, fed on testosterone, usually old white people & # 39; They want to maintain their status quo.

Up News Info –

Chuck D has criticized the Recording Academy for its suspension of the president and CEO Deborah Dugan.

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, it was confirmed that Dugan had been placed on administrative leave before the 2020 Grammy Awards, due to what the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy called "serious concerns" regarding his behavior, including a "formal accusation" by an "older female member of the Recording Academy team."

The next day, she responded to the suspension through her lawyer, stating that she would soon "expose what happens when & # 39; intensifies & # 39; at the Recording Academy", and rapper Chuck, whose real name is Carlton Douglas Ridenhour issued a scathing statement suggesting Dugan was punished for trying to bring changes to the organization.

"As always, a group of ignorant white men, fed on testosterone, usually old, stop the progress and ruin it. The same old bulls ** t" Public Enemy member wrote. "They want to keep the status quo and make sure things like Hip Hop are still the son of their f ** kery."

Public Enemy will receive a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in April, with Chuck revealing that he had to "haggle" to include the current Public Enemy member DJ Lord, who has been with the band since 1998 but was not present during its heyday.

The group chose to boycott the Grammys of 1989 for the Academy's rejection "to recognize a new art form called Hip Hop / Rap."

While the MC is complementary to Dugan, he added, "it was obvious that she was having her own difficulties" with the Academy when she spoke with her, referring to the name of her group's album in 2005, and concluded: "I'm not surprised that Deborah Dugan is out. I'm horrified because it smells like the same old jive, a new whirlwind smell that considers the masses simply as "they asses."

<br />

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 26.