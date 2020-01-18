Chris Brown reportedly feels that Rihanna's break was a bad time: here's why!

There have been reports that Rihanna's relationship with Hassan Jameel is over and now, her ex, Chris Brown is supposedly paying attention to the situation. That said, an internal report claims to know why the breakup reports were not lost.

A source tells HollywoodLife that the news of Rihanna's separation is a "big problem,quot; for Chris Brown, but at the same time, they arrived at the wrong time!

"Chris still has a very strong connection to everything that comes with Rihanna, so the news that she is single again is a big problem for him," the source said.

After all, Chris became the father of two not long ago after Ammika Harris gave birth to her baby, Aeko!

In addition, there have also been rumors that he and the beautiful aspiring model are more than just parents and that they have really married in secret.

If that is really the case, then it makes perfect sense that Chris feels that Rihanna's separation from her boyfriend was a bad time.

The informant explained that "it is a bad time, to say the least, because he is in a good place with Ammika." They are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is ​​going to end any chance of that working. Rihanna is (Chris) 's first love, so, in many ways, it would be a dream come true for him to get her back. "

However, at this time, that is practically impossible and it would be better for everyone involved in Chris to realize that.

‘The chances of it actually happening are very, very low. That ship has sailed and everyone expects Chris to be smart enough to realize that, "the source continued.



