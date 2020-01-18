China reports 17 new cases of mysterious virus

BEIJING – The Chinese authorities said on Sunday that 17 more people had been infected with a mysterious new virus, which adds to concerns about the spread of the disease before China's busiest travel season.

The health commission in Wuhan, a central city, said in a statement that infected people began to show symptoms of pulmonary-type coronavirus as recently as last week. Three are now in critical condition, the commission said.

The new cases suggest that the disease, which killed two people and made at least 62 people sick in China, continues to spread. Public health officials are working to stop a major outbreak of the virus before the Lunar New Year holidays, when hundreds of millions of people in China are expected to travel. The party starts on Friday.

The virus already seems to have spread outside the borders of China. Officials in Thailand and Japan have confirmed three cases of people who have traveled through Wuhan.