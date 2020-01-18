China reports 17 new cases of mysterious virus

BEIJING – The Chinese authorities said on Sunday that 17 more people had been infected with a mysterious new virus, which adds to concerns about the spread of the disease before China's busiest travel season.
The health commission in Wuhan, a central city, said in a statement that infected people began to show symptoms of pulmonary-type coronavirus as recently as last week. Three are now in critical condition, the commission said.
The new cases suggest that the disease, which killed two people and made at least 62 people sick in China, continues to spread. Public health officials are working to stop a major outbreak of the virus before the Lunar New Year holidays, when hundreds of millions of people in China are expected to travel. The party starts on Friday.
The virus already seems to have spread outside the borders of China. Officials in Thailand and Japan have confirmed three cases of people who have traveled through Wuhan.
Authorities said that most people with the infection had contracted it through exposure to animals in a market in Wuhan that sells shellfish and live animals, and it was not clear if the virus could be transmitted from human to human.
But the health commission in Wuhan also acknowledged on Sunday that some people who had contracted the virus had no market exposure.
That recognition suggests that the virus could be present in other markets in Wuhan, experts said, raising concerns that more people may be at risk.
"If you can't find the source and control the source of the virus, you can't extinguish the fire," said David Hui, director of the Stanley Ho Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Dr. Hui said the risk of transmission from person to person still seemed to be low, although he noted that the virus could mutate.
Some experts have suggested that it is very likely that there are many more cases of the disease than the authorities have revealed. In previous incidents, even during the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, the Chinese government has withheld critical information, drawing widespread criticism.
An estimate made Friday by the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London suggested that there could be as many as 1,700 cases.
The new virus has brought back memories of the SARS outbreak in China, which was also caused by a coronavirus. That virus, believed to have jumped humans from animals in the markets, originated in China and spread to other countries by travelers, infecting more than 8,000 people and killing more than 800.
While the new coronavirus so far seems to be less severe than SARS, public health officials around the world are cautious.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States announced that the airports of New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles would begin to detect the virus to Wuhan passengers.
Elsie Chen contributed to the investigation.