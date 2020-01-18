China reports 17 new cases of mysterious virus in Wuhan | China news

China reported on Sunday 17 new cases of a mysterious virus, including three patients in serious condition, which raises concerns about more infections as hundreds of millions of people prepare to travel home for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The new coronavirus strain has caused alarm due to its connection with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, which began in southern China at the end of 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries that killed nearly 800 people.

Of the 17 new cases in the central city of Wuhan, which is believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak, three were described as "serious,quot; with two of those patients too critical to be transferred, authorities said.

Infected people are between 30 and 79 years old.

The virus has now infected 62 people in Wuhan, city officials said, with eight in serious condition, 19 cured and discharged from the hospital, and the rest remained in isolation receiving treatment.

Two people died from the virus, including a 69-year-old man who died Wednesday after the disease caused pulmonary tuberculosis and damaged multiple organ functions.

Authorities said they had begun "optimized,quot; tests of pneumonia cases throughout the city to identify those infected, and that they would begin "working on the detection … of suspected cases in the city,quot; as a next step, in addition of performing "sampling tests,quot;. .

Scientists at the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London warned in an article published on Friday that the number of cases in the city would probably approach 1,700, much more than the officially identified number.

Authorities said Sunday that some of the cases "had no history of contact,quot; with the seafood market that is believed to have been the center of the outbreak.

So far no transmission from person to person has been confirmed, but the Wuhan health commission has previously said that the possibility "cannot be excluded."

Inspection airport

Some cases have also been reported abroad in Thailand, Japan and Singapore, which has said it has five suspected infections among people who traveled to Wuhan.

People in Japan often wear masks during winter or when they are sick. The country reported Thursday that a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China had tested positive for a new coronavirus (Eugene Hoshiko / AP Photo)

Those countries are among at least half a dozen in Asia, as well as the JFK airports in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the United States that have begun inspecting incoming passengers of airlines in central China.

In China itself, there has been no official announcement of detection measures, but Wuhan Deputy Mayor Chen Xiexin told state-owned CCTV network that infrared thermometers were installed at airports, railway stations and bus stations throughout the city. .

Chen said that passengers with fever were being searched, given masks and taken to medical institutions, and about 300,000 body temperature tests had been carried out, according to CCTV.

The evaluation has also intensified in Hong Kong with the temperature control points introduced for incoming travelers from the Chinese continent.

Around 11 million people live in Wuhan and the city serves as an important transportation hub, even during the annual Lunar New Year holidays, when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel across the country to visit family.