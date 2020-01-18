China-backed dam threatens indigenous peoples in the Philippines | Philippines News

Kibawe, Philippines – The Pulangi River emerges through the remote Pantaron range in the center of Mindanao, where Manobo Indians drive boats to small camps along the river and grow medicinal food and herbs in mountains they consider sacred.

But a $ 800 million-backed hydroelectric dam project will dramatically change this landscape in the southern Philippines, displacing dozens of indigenous communities that consider this quiet river basin home in Bukidnon province.

Local indigenous leaders do not want to move.

But they say their voices have been silenced by the militarization of Mindanao, which has made communities afraid to organize to protect their ancestral lands.

The proposed project of the 250-megawatt South Pulangi hydroelectric power plant, located about three hours north of the city of Davao, the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte, will mean the construction of a 143-meter dam and a reservoir that will flood some 2,833 hectares (7,000 acres) of indigenous land in four villages, according to documents obtained by Al Jazeera.

According to a 2018 project plan published by Pulangi Hydro Power Corporation, or PHPC, construction will affect residents of 20 communities.

There are 30,000 people living in the area, aAccording to the 2015 census data. Not everyone will be subject to relocation, but residents of lush mountain communities have not received exact figures from affected households.

Another project funded by China outside Manila is also threatening tribal communities that live along the Kaliwa River.

Those who will be directly affected say that nobody has asked for their permission to continue with the project as required by law.

"They did not follow the proper legal process," said Nilo Cabungcal, vice president of the Manobo Pulangihon Tribal Council and a member of the Save Pulangi Alliance. "There is no consent."

$ 800m contract

PHPC president and CEO Josue Lapitan signed the $ 800 million contract agreement with Dong Bin, president of China Energy Engineering Co Ltd in April 2019, outside the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, which Duterte attended.

The project "aims to improve the reliability and resistance of the energy supply," the country's Department of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The agreement is the latest in a series of connections between the Chinese leader Xi Jinping Belt and Road Initiative and the Duterte administration's Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.

But the two governments have not made the financing details public, said Neri Colmenares, a former congressman and lawyer, who also questioned similar loan agreements with China, including the Kaliwa dam project.

It is estimated that there are 30,000 people living along the Pulangi River who could be affected by the China-backed project (Nick Aspinwall / Al Jazeera)

The contracts raised concerns about the high interest rates that could give China control over crucial Filipino assets, including the ancestral lands of indigenous peoples, in case the country does not repay its loans.

Colmenares asked the Supreme Court to order the public disclosure of the loan details.

Indigenous residents living in the Kaliwa and Chico sites have also said that they did not give their free, prior and informed consent before the contractual agreements were signed.

& # 39; Fear of militarization & # 39;

In southern Pulangi, however, their concerns have been silenced by martial law in Mindanao.

The environmental groups that follow the project are being harassed by the government, according to Leon Dulce, president of the Kalikasan People & # 39; s Network for the Environment, based in Manila, also known as Kalikasan.

Dulce said the environmental watchdogs in Bukidnon had been the target of "large-scale militarization."

Community activists say that many of the Manobo tribe members fear the military and cannot complain about their situation before the government (Nick Aspinwall / Al Jazeera)

The Panalipdan (Defense) regional alliance based in Davao, in southern Mindanao, said martial law had prevented activists from gathering information and informing residents about the potential impact of the project.

Martial law in Mindanao was lifted on January 1 after 31 months.

But the armed forces are expected to maintain a wide presence on the island, which remains one of the deadliest places in the world for environmental defenders. Duterte's "state of emergency,quot; statement also remains in effect.

Because of his efforts to stop the Pulangi dam project, Cabungcal, the Manobo leader of Save Pulangi Alliance, said he received numerous text messages urging him to abandon his opposition. On May 17 of last year, a gun was fired at his house. He believes it was a "warning shot."

Aclan, a priest of a religious group based in the Philippines, told Al Jazeera that many communities near the Pulangi River have been & # 39; militarized & # 39; (Nick Aspinwall / Al Jazeera)

Davino Padua Aclan, a priest of the Philippine Independent Church in Kibawe, one of the four affected municipalities, said fear of militarization had prevented residents from speaking.

"If the community reacts, the military may come here," Aclan said.

Chinese survey

The concerns of local communities have not prevented investors from inspecting the area.

Residents say that in July 2017, two years before the Pulangi contract was signed, they saw a Chinese man flying drones around the proposed site for the dam.

In December 2018, PHPC employees also visited the site of the proposed dam with drilling equipment, they said.

The residents approached them and asked them to leave, saying they had no permission to inspect the area.

Community leader Arlyn Sandong Balilihan has been fighting on behalf of her Manobo group to stop the project (Nick Aspinwall / Al Jazeera)

Military units regularly protect infrastructure sites in the Philippines and face indigenous opponents of the projects. In many cases, community leaders are imprisoned or arbitrarily killed.

On May 9, 2012, Margarito Cabal, organizer of Save Pulangi Alliance, was killed. He had previously told his relatives that he was under surveillance by the military, which had qualified him as a member of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed arm of the country's communist party, an act known as & # 39; red marking & # 39 ;.

Aclan, the priest, sat near the river and pointed to Cabungcal as he remembered Cabal's story. "It can happen with this project, for the leaders of this," he said.

Aclan said that many members of his church have also been "labeled in red,quot; by the armed forces, which have been fighting the NPA rebels for decades.

He said this was due to his work with farmers and indigenous communities involved in the struggles for land.

"If you are against the government, you are NPA," he said. "You're subject to …" He put his finger to his throat and, imitating a gun, pressed his thumb and fired.

& # 39; Illegal project & # 39;

The "zero point,quot; of the project, the site where the main structure of the dam will be built, is a short boat trip from Sanipon, one of several communities that will be submerged.

Community leaders and environmental advocates say the project failed to obtain the necessary government authorization to begin construction (Nick Aspinwall / Al Jazeera)

The communities, which can only be accessed by motorcycle, are home to Manobo people who cultivate the surrounding mountains and tend horses and water buffalo. Children gather on the river bank, swim and fish.

An access road to the dam is scheduled to cut forests, allowing heavy equipment to reach the site. The people of Sanipon will be forced to move.

Aclan stood on the bank of the river and gestured to where the dam would rise next to the mountains. "This project," he said, "is illegal."

Under Philippine law, the National Indigenous Peoples Commission (NCIP) must conduct environmental and social impact studies and obtain approval from the affected indigenous communities before a project can begin.

Despite signing a contract, PHPC and China Energy have not published figures on how many homes will be relocated, nor have they provided the required documents to local residents.

The company that leads the project and China Energy have not published figures on how many homes will be relocated (Nick Aspinwall / Al Jazeera)

Aclan accused the government of working in concert with investors and local government officials to avoid these requirements, a criticism often made by vigilantes, including the UK-based Global Witness NGO.

"They collaborated with each other in favor of this project without prior notice," Aclan said.

& # 39; Stolen Land & # 39;

PHPC agreed to pay the landowners an annual compensation of 25,000 Philippine pesos ($ 489) per hectare for 25 years, a figure that William Dakawan, president of Manobo de Sanipon, insisted that it was not enough.

"We are not anti-development," Cabungcal said. "But they stepped on our rights. We are against the development of this specific project."

Arlyn Sandong Balilihan, a resident of Manobo from nearby Natulongan, said the dam will submerge ancestral lands that belonged to her family, but were seized during the law of the martial law of Ferdinand Marcos.

"My lolo (grandfather) was buried there," he said. "If I have money, I will fight them."

Many of Manobo residents have lived along the banks of the Pulangi River for many generations (Nick / Al Jazeera)

Balilihan says a PHPC representative approached his community in March with 1.35 million Philippine pesos ($ 26,420) in cash, an attempt to secure his approval of the project.

She and other tribal elders, including Cabungcal, decided to return the money.

However, many village chiefs signed documents approving the dam despite objections from residents, Cabungcal said.

Lapitan, president of PHPC, did not respond to multiple requests for comments on two phone numbers and an email address.

China Energy, NCIP and DTI did not respond to requests for comments.

& # 39; No government action & # 39;

Cabungcal said he met Allen Capyuan, head of the agency for iIndigenous villages,in May and I told him that PHPC had not followed an adequate legal process. So far, the meeting has not produced a resolution to their complaint, Cabungcal said.

Aclan is pessimistic that Manobos' voice is heard, since the project is "crucial,quot; for the administration of Duterte.

Balilihan, one of Manobo's leaders, knows that speaking out against the project carries a personal danger. She has urged her children to walk away for their safety. On her own, she said she is not afraid.

"It's fine for me. I can protect myself," he said. "I will offer my blood."