Celine Dion commemorates the death of her mother during the concert

As fans of the legendary pop star know, Celine Dion lost her mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, in recent news. During her performance in Miami, Florida, earlier this week, the singer and songwriter took the stage and delivered a passionate speech about her mother while at the American Airlines Arena.

TMZ obtained images of the pop star explaining to his crowd that his mother had died earlier in the morning. "But I'm fine," the singer added. Celine said her mother was 92 years old and was very sick for a long time.

Celine joined her brothers and sisters in Montreal and spent the night by her bedside. On Instagram last Friday, Celine Dion shared that her mother had moved on. However, his tour would continue.

On his own, the trail of the Las Vegas residence shared a photo of a black and white photograph of the whole family. Entertainment Tonight and TMZ previously reported that Thérèse died Thursday night at 92 after years of health deterioration.

Adhemar Dion, Celine's father, died at the age of 80 in 2003. Coincidentally, Thérèse's death was on the fourth anniversary of Dion's brother, Daniel, a few days after the death of her husband, René Angelil.

During a conversation with People Magazine in 2016, Celine Dion explained what it was like to lose her husband and brother in the same period of time. The star said everything went well; "It was perfect," because Rene "took it under his wings and said," you know, I'll take good care of it. "

Although Celine has certainly had difficult times in recent years, her career has remained extremely successful as time passes. For example, Celine is known for being a pioneer in the Las Vegas entertainment industry, due to the fact that she started a residency at a time when her career was still on the rise.

In the early 2000s, a residence in Las Vegas was considered an option for artists who were about to retire, however, Celine helped change the stigma, and residences have since become an option Popular for modern artists.



