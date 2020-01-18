Can Jason Garrett take on the challenge of improving the Giants' offense?

The Giants have two new coordinators after announcing their hiring on Friday night, but offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will dominate the coverage of the movements, for obvious reasons.

(For the record, Patrick Graham is the new defensive coordinator).

Garrett is back in training just weeks after he finished his 10-year career as a Cowboys coach, and returns with a division rival. He also faces a big challenge in his new role: improving an offense that ended tied for 18th in the NFL in scoring and 23rd in total yards this season.

Garrett might need some time to face that challenge: he inherits quarterback Daniel Jones, runner Saquon Barkley and scorer Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, but also a line that ranked 25th in the league for Football Outsiders.

MORE: Who is Joe Judge? Five quick facts about the new Giants coach

"It's a great system that provides a great teaching that will allow our players to go out and play aggressively," said new head coach Joe Judge, according to the Giants website.

Garrett oversaw a Cowboys offensive that ranked first in the NFL in total yards and yards per play and sixth in scoring in 2019, although freshman coordinator Kellen Moore also had a big influence on the unit's success. Moore will continue to call plays for Dallas under the replacement of Garrett, Mike McCarthy.

Judge said the colleagues who worked with Garrett in the mid-2000s with the Dolphins told him about "how great a teacher (Garrett) is and how his perspective on the game was different from that of most coaches."

"And when he sees it, he can communicate it and paint that mental image to the players. And he does a fantastic job of making adjustments to the game," Judge told the Giants website.

Garrett's most important communication is being with Jones, who had an uneven rookie season as a successor to Eli Manning (24 touchdown passes, 23 turnovers, 87.7 passers). Garrett offered a Jones exploration report before the Cowboys faced the Giants in Week 9.

"He's big, he's athletic, he can throw the ball, he can make plays in his pocket, he can make plays in space with his feet," Garrett told reporters, according to SI.com. "He keeps his eyes up, makes many moves when he is in motion throwing the ball across the field, plays with a competitive spirit."

Now it is up to Garrett to take advantage of those attributes and make Jones the rest of the Giants' offense as quickly as possible.