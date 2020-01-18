Cambridge Analytica and the end of the elections | Africa

In the early hours of January 1, 2020, a Twitter user, @hindsightfiles, allegedly led by Brittany Kaiser, a former Cambridge Analytica employee, shared Confidential documentation on the participation of SCL Group, a British company now missing, in numerous elections around the world.

The importance of these documents seems to be lost at a time when the "Third World War,quot; was a topic of tendency in social networks. But by analyzing the documents and combining them with broader contextual developments, it is clear that foreign interference in politics, and especially in elections, is entering a new level.

Kaiser worked on many of the projects, but finally decided to report his former employer. Some of the information about Kenya contained in the data leaks was already in the public domain, particularly on the website now removed from the company.

For example, the documents allege that in 2012 the company conducted an unprecedented, comprehensive and powerful political perception survey of 47,000 homes across the country. Then, they built a political party and a communication strategy around them.

For the 2017 elections, Cambridge Analytica proposed a similar action plan that combined these analog strategies with digital strategies to help Uhuru Kenyatta win the elections under his new party, Jubilee. Kenyatta would eventually also win that election, but revelations about the company's practices would only further weaken a suspicious process.

For the past 30 years, supporters of good governance as a gateway to economic development and other assets have been covering their bets on free and fair elections as a starting point. But with companies like Cambridge Analytica participating and turning the scales towards rich political parties in secret and convoluted ways, it is clear that fair elections are increasingly difficult to reach and democracy is at risk.

With respect to Kenya, the leak confirms that a somewhat disqualified British company was able to penetrate the highest levels of political office in Kenya quite easily and secure massive payments by offering basic research in social sciences.

In particular, the president of Kenya is the highest profile named individual, his identity used to attract other people, for example, to request emails from teams around people such as the former president of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma.

There are also telltale signs of how little they value African customers according to these amateur request emails. For example, in an email addressed to Koroma's cousin, John Sisay, SCL CEO Mark Turnbull, clearly added to a resent email without changing the color of the text: the final email that comes out is two colors.

Significantly, the leaked documents confirm what the company and its subsidiary Cambridge Analytica have flatly denied: that the company was actually actively involved in the Brexit campaign in the United Kingdom. In an email dated September 23, 2016, Turnbull states: "Our recent record includes advising the Brexit campaign that saw the United Kingdom vote to leave the EU …"

Whether this was true or not, considering how emphatically they have denied their participation in the campaign, points out a culture of deception within the company and raises the question: what else are they lying about? If this is the material contained in the official documents, what does the unofficial information contain? He emphasizes that the ethical environment around elections is much more compromised than the average voter realizes.

Data leaks also show that, since 2012, the Jubilee administration has spent large amounts of money on this company. Between December 2015 and April 2016, the party paid SCL $ 1.25 million of a $ 1.3 million contract. The first version of the 2017 election proposal contains a budget of $ 3.9 million, but press reports show the final figure spent on the company. to approximately $ 6 million.

Elections around the world are big business, and they are increasingly becoming a game for the rich, eroding the idea that parties are run by the best people, not just the richest. More importantly, elections can no longer be held as absolute protection against politicians who shift important social priorities in favor of personal political gains.

In addition, in his book on the work of Cambridge Analytica, the complainant Christopher Wylie states that an unidentified African country withdrew similar money from his ministry of health to pay for the company's services.

With a budget of $ 500 million for 19 million voters, with just over $ 25 per head, the election of Kenya in 2017 was already, according to some estimates, the most expensive choice in the word per voter. However, the value of these elaborate processes must be questioned if they only lead to greater political and social uncertainty, as they did in Kenya.

The part of Cambridge Analytica's work that has undergone the highest levels of public scrutiny is its digital strategy, where the secret approach of the company's psychometrics is based on digital techniques to improve survey data and produce political profiles of voters to help with targeted messaging.

In a draft of the Kenya submission documents, under the subtitle of digital strategy, the author left seven Xs "XXXXXXX,quot; as if this opaque element was labeled in the electoral strategy when the person who wrote the strategy understood it best. Wylie and other complainants suggest that these digital strategies are a spectrum of bleak digital practices and that in other countries the company certainly crossed the line.

In Trinidad and Tobago, for example, Wylie writes that the government made available to the company terabytes of critical personal digital information (locations, IP addresses and census census data) to help design the political campaign of the ruling party. Wylie points out that, based on information given to the company by the government, he could, from his computer in London, log into a private computer on the island and see what an individual was looking at or looking at.

Nothing in the Kenyan documents seems illegal, although much of it is unethical, particularly the collection of powerful data by a foreign entity with little apparent supervision of the Kenyan authorities. Kenya may have been protected from some of these extremes by the large population that is not online, with 10 million active Facebook users for a country with a population of 47 million. But as I point out in my book, Digital Democracy, Analog Politics, that number increases dramatically year after year.

When looking at these documents in isolation, it is tempting to ignore them as another group of British charlatans who use delusions of white superiority in the post-colony to earn quick money. Certainly, between the condescending way in which these white actors talk about people of color behind their backs and the clearly inflated sense of personal importance betrayed in these documents, there is an element of what Frantz Fanon calls in his book Black Skin, White Masks "ego collapse,quot; – where "the black man ceases to behave as an active person … since only the Other can improve his condition and give him self-esteem."

But when you read against the entire political landscape of Kenya, the immediate threats to the future of elections around the world are more serious. The ruling party in Kenya exerts a huge influence on the media and other key institutions, such as the electoral commission. Combined with these bleak practices, the entire electoral building seems less stable. The point is how these actions interacted with the dynamics existing in the political space to produce a result that ultimately compromised the integrity of democracy in Kenya.

Certainly, it is almost impossible to overcome the unfair and insurmountable advantage that a 47,000 household survey provides to a political party that can also force all major media outlets to repeat their messages across the country, for example. It must be read together with the ability of the party to influence the electoral commission, such as when the candidate for governor of the capital was able to obtain a ticket to run for office despite the fact that there may be escaped from prison, which would disqualify him according to the ethical provisions of the Constitution.

A foreign company that performs such large and uncontrolled data collection should also be considered against the lack of data privacy laws at the time to protect the information collected by this survey, whose protocols, results and results are now owned by a corporation. Private domiciled outside the country. country.

It could also point out the damage caused to wholesale democracy when obscene amounts of money are taken out of the country and diverted from social programs, and how it empties responsibility and makes fun of any effort to establish a fair contest.

The head of augmented and virtual reality of Facebook, Alan Bosworth, Was cited saying that Cambridge Analytica was essentially selling "snake oil,quot; and that they routinely exaggerated the ability of their psychometric approach to influence political behavior. Bosworth may be right about the company's ability to move individual political opinion, but Kenyan data underscores that it is losing the overall point.

The psychometrics "XXXXXXX,quot; of Cambridge Analytica's work does not operate independently of the other work of the company, nor should the impact of Facebook's role in this space be viewed in isolation. We have entered the era of corporate elections, where polls are not possibly the pinnacle of democratic participation, but are another matter subject to the vagaries of national and international interference, and purely for profit.

The future of elections is at stake, and this is only part of the emerging landscape.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.