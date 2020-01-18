Buckingham Palace says that Harry and Meghan will no longer use their royal highness titles, the queen replies

Well, it seems that things are OFFICIAL, official for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The couple announced that they would abandon their royal duties, and the process of cutting ties with the kingdom has been quite interesting.

According to the BBC, Harry and Meghan will now be just that: they will no longer use their royal highness names of "Duke and Duchess." Buckingham Palace announced the change on Saturday morning, including that the couple will no longer "formally represent The Queen."

Despite her decision to start their own lives, The Queen finally spoke in support of Harry, Meghan and baby Archie. In a formal statement, The Queen says it supports her "desire for a more independent life."

It also seems to address how the public and the media treated Meghan and Harry's union for the past two years.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear members of the family," she says. "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the past two years and I support their desire for a more independent life."

The Duke and Duchess also reported that they agreed to pay the Sovereign Grant funds they recently spent to renew their official residence, Frogmore Cottage. The total cost amounts to about $ 3 million of British taxes to the money of the payers.

"After many months of conversation and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family," says The Queen in his statement.

As part of the new agreement, Harry and Meghan will not receive funds for the duties they performed as royalty members.

