Breaking: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar encounter a car accident

It is amazing how life can be so unpredictable. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was celebrating a gala on the 75th birthday of her husband Javed Akhtar last night, was injured in a horrible car accident near a toll plaza in Mumbai – Pune Expressway when her car crashed into a truck about minutes ago

Shabana was also accompanied by her husband Javed Akhtar in the car, who fortunately managed to escape without getting hurt. The accident is said to have occurred around 4 pm today, after which Shabana was rushed to receive immediate medical attention. Below are some photos of the incident.

While we still have to learn more about this, we hope that Shabana Azmi is now in a stable condition and we want it to recover quickly.