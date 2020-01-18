Brandi Redmon breaks his silence about accusations of racism

Charles Sykes / Bravo
After signing up for a wellness center amid controversy over a recently published 2017 video in which The true Dallas housewives the star pretends to be an Asian woman, Brandi Redmon He is speaking out loud.
On Friday, January 10, the Redmon representative confirmed that the reality show star was entering a wellness center to "reflect and improve." In addition, the representative of the 41-year-old woman revealed on Instagram: "She will return with us next week. We support her on this healing journey and ask her to join us in that."
In the reappeared clip that led her to register at the wellness center, Redmon says: "They ask me how Asian I am because I have narrowed eyes." Since then, the clip has been removed and Redmon issued an apology on January 4.
Now, Redmon is going to Instagram to talk about the video and accusations of racism.
In the 11-minute video uploaded to Instagram, Redmon, in tears, opens up about his "mistakes." She explains: "What I did a few years ago, I made this video, was essentially four years ago and it was in reference to a scene in season 2 of Rod where women were talking about my features, in particular, my narrowed eyes, and once again, that's something I've been insecure about. "
She adds: "I made a video making fun of myself, and what was taken out of context, you didn't keep an eye on this week's episode and then I immediately took the post and published a public apology. Someone recorded it maliciously. device and I kept it for so many years, and I don't understand why, but I think that, in short, and it resurfaced, I made a bad decision to get angry and try to defend in the moment what was wrong, and insensitive. "
Redmon echoed these same feelings when he issued the public apology earlier this month.
"A video of me from three years ago reappeared that at the time I published and deleted it quickly and then I immediately apologized for my callousness. I would like once again to sincerely apologize for my offensive actions." tweeted.
"Thanks to these souls who cried with me, prayed with me and were a positive light in my life and helped my family during this difficult time. Stephanie and Travis, D & # 39; Andra and Jeremy, Mama Dee, Kary and Eduardo, my parents , my family, close friends and my amazing husband and children. I am very grateful that God has helped me overcome this, allowing me to heal and love myself. To those who set out to hurt me, I know that I still have compassion for you in my heart. Thank you all for listening to my truth and my heart, "Redmon wrote in his Instagram subtitle.
In addition, throughout the video published on social networks, Redmond also shared that "he is actually very aware that this resurfaced conveniently as a deviation."
She explained: "It felt almost like a demolition thing, and went from making an example of me to becoming this now, I became this public and international example, but the example ended up not being a platform to make an example of me, it became a campaign for hate and intimidation and that's where I really want to address and for people to understand. "
But apart from public apologies, critics believe that their initial apologies were not sincere. In screenshots, that E! Redmond was reportedly unable to independently verify the news, he told social media users that it was a "good impersonation,quot; and that "he would do it again for a very good audition."
Redmond continued to share that she felt humiliated, ashamed and "I felt intimidated, I didn't feel like living anymore."
She added: "Every time I saw something negative (about his racist comments), I began to vomit. I didn't feel it was worth living my life … I felt that everything was closing, and I was having panic attacks." .
Finally, Redmond said that this "trip,quot; changed life and now he sees everything "very clear."
She concluded: "I have peace in my heart knowing that God is always with me, he knows my intentions in my heart. I want to live honestly with kindness and appreciation for all humanity. No one is perfect and I needed to know that I accept and love myself and if I make others laugh that's just an advantage. "
