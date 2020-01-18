Brandi Redmon breaks his silence about accusations of racism

After signing up for a wellness center amid controversy over a recently published 2017 video in which The true Dallas housewives the star pretends to be an Asian woman, Brandi Redmon He is speaking out loud.

On Friday, January 10, the Redmon representative confirmed that the reality show star was entering a wellness center to "reflect and improve." In addition, the representative of the 41-year-old woman revealed on Instagram: "She will return with us next week. We support her on this healing journey and ask her to join us in that."

In the reappeared clip that led her to register at the wellness center, Redmon says: "They ask me how Asian I am because I have narrowed eyes." Since then, the clip has been removed and Redmon issued an apology on January 4.

Now, Redmon is going to Instagram to talk about the video and accusations of racism.

In the 11-minute video uploaded to Instagram, Redmon, in tears, opens up about his "mistakes." She explains: "What I did a few years ago, I made this video, was essentially four years ago and it was in reference to a scene in season 2 of Rod where women were talking about my features, in particular, my narrowed eyes, and once again, that's something I've been insecure about. "