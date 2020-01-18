Bollywood stars appear at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday party

Javed Akhtar is a legend in every way and his work speaks for itself. Your contribution to Bollywood is something that will always be remembered and discussed in the coming decades. Yesterday, the writer organized his 75th birthday party and who is who from Bollywood appeared to be with the star on his special day.

The guest list was nothing less than a stellar awards night that included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi's niece, Tabu, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Divya Dutta, Shabana's director of photography, Brother Baba Azmi and his wife Tanvi Azmi, Ashutosh Gowariker, Richa Bhasker, Richa Bhaker, Richa Bhasker, Richa Bhasker, Richa Bhasker, Richa Bhasker, Richa Bhasker Fazal and Ritesh Sidhwani. The stars dressed to impress as they joined the fun with the Akhtar family. Check out the images below.




