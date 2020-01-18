Black Ink's wife Teddy is caught in a thirst trap in IG!

MTO News revealed the story, that Teddy Rux of the successful VH1 Black Ink program was secretly married. He slipped a few months ago and posted this photo, where he suggested that an Asian Asian model named Euni was his wife.

Here is Teddy, showing his wife at that time. According to the emoji, the two are married and work to start a family:

As an additional receipt, Teddy has been seen wearing a wedding ring at times. And also Euni (even on his IG page).

Well, there is more in history. Some Black Ink fans have found Euni's IG page, and noted that Euni publishes very dirty images of her online. Some even call the images "thirst trap,quot; images.

Here are some pictures of Teddy's beautiful wife:

So what do you guys think? Are Euni's publications a bit graphic for a married woman to publish online?