Bella and Gigi Hadid Twin on the catwalk with matching dresses

The sisters who strut the catwalk together, kill together.

We may be in the middle of the high season of awards, but this weekend things will begin worldwide in New York, Milan and Paris for the Fashion Week 2020. And what better duo to leave us speechless than the most important model sisters? Gigi Hadid Y Bella Hadid?

On Saturday, January 18, the two walked down the catwalk to Jacquemus Men's clothing Fall / Winter 2020-2021 show in Paris, France. Better yet, the two were twinning in oatmeal dresses.

On the one hand, Gigi rocked a dress of Jacquemus strips with bold gold hoop earrings and headed down the track grabbing a small white wallet. As for her makeup, the 24-year-old actress wore a neutral and subtle bronze appearance.

Her sister, Bella, went out on the catwalk in a more daring dress while she glamorously removed her stockings with heels. Her dress also featured a stone-colored corset. As for Bella, she wore her hair in a short straight hair and wore thicker geometric earrings.

We are eager to see more of these two on the track!