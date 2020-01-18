Bella and Gigi Hadid Twin on the catwalk with matching dresses

The sisters who strut the catwalk together, kill together.
We may be in the middle of the high season of awards, but this weekend things will begin worldwide in New York, Milan and Paris for the Fashion Week 2020. And what better duo to leave us speechless than the most important model sisters? Gigi Hadid Y Bella Hadid?
On Saturday, January 18, the two walked down the catwalk to Jacquemus Men's clothing Fall / Winter 2020-2021 show in Paris, France. Better yet, the two were twinning in oatmeal dresses.
On the one hand, Gigi rocked a dress of Jacquemus strips with bold gold hoop earrings and headed down the track grabbing a small white wallet. As for her makeup, the 24-year-old actress wore a neutral and subtle bronze appearance.
Her sister, Bella, went out on the catwalk in a more daring dress while she glamorously removed her stockings with heels. Her dress also featured a stone-colored corset. As for Bella, she wore her hair in a short straight hair and wore thicker geometric earrings.
We are eager to see more of these two on the track!
On Friday, January 17, Hadid called attention again for all the right reasons when he appeared on the Berluti Menswear show at Opera Garnier, where he put on a daring and beautiful power suit. In addition to a pair of blue pants and a matching double breasted blazer, the 23-year-old girl wore a bright pink blouse. But Friday's lewk was just one of the many we can expect from Hadid (see more looks here!).
As for her sister, this year's fashion week comes just after a dizzying start to the new year.
As fans can remember, Hadid and her ex boyfriend Zayn Malik they are back together The two, who officially suspended him in 2018, reconciled in December to celebrate his 27th birthday.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December holidays," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."
Hadid was also recently fired as a juror in the next Harvey weinstein judgment.
