Barack Obama shows Michelle with kisses in sweet photos on her 56th birthday

The 44th president of the United States also shows his love to his wife with a message of love as a legend of the photos, which appear to have been taken in a photo booth.

Barack Obama has no qualms about letting the world know how much he loves his wife. On Friday, January 17, the former president celebrated Michelle Obama's 56th birthday by posting funny photos of them on social media along with a sweet tribute.

Loaded on the 58-year-old Instagram ID, the black and white images seemed to have been taken in a photo booth and they saw him bathe the former First Lady with kisses. As an accompaniment to the collage, he wrote: "In each scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!"

Barack's post was quick to generate positive reactions from his followers, collecting more than 6 million likes since it was shared publicly. It has also brought comments from many celebrities, including Queen Latifah, Camila Cabello, Yara Shahidi Y Ilana Glazer. Meanwhile, Michelle kept her answer simple while responding with her face blowing an emoji kiss.

Michelle Obama sent a simple emoji in the comments section of her husband's post.

Hours later, Michelle went to her own Instagram page to express her gratitude. "Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes! With the girls at the university, this birthday brings a new perspective, a new breath, throughout my trip," captioned a photo of her with five friends posing in front of a rainbow .

"I really want to dedicate quality time to my friends and myself, and, of course, to that husband of mine too," continued the mother of two children. "I'm looking to make this year the best one so far, I can't wait to keep everyone informed on the road."

Apparently, Barack has made a tradition to present his wife with a sweet birthday tribute. In 2018, he published a romantic photo of him looking at her lovingly. "Not only are you my wife and the mother of my children, you are my best friend. I love your strength, your grace and your determination," said his legend. "And I love you more every day. Happy birthday, @MichelleObama."

A year later, the politician made use of a flashback photo that saw them as a young couple. Together with him, he declared: "I knew it back then and I am absolutely convinced of that today: you are unique in your class, @MichelleObama. Happy birthday!"