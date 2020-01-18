Bar Refaeli has a third baby with her husband Adi Ezra

Us Magazine confirmed today that Bar Refaeli, the most famous supermodel for its relationship with the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, had his third child with Adi Ezra, her husband. The 34-year-old model released the news in an Instagram post on January 18.

Bar seemed incredibly proud of his achievement, stating that he was his third baby in the past three and a half years. He captioned the post with "#FamilyIsEverything Life is beautiful,quot;, along with a little black-hearted emoji.

As previously reported, Refaeli announced in June 2019 that she and her 44-year-old husband were preparing to have their third baby. They shared the news on Instagram of their close friend, Assi Azar.

Fans of the couple know that she and her husband married in 2015 and began having their first babies in 2016. They gave birth to Liv, 3, in August 2016, and then to Elle, in October 2017. In a statement for Us magazine at the time of the birth of his first son, he said that their hearts were "full of love."

In August 2016, Bar, who had a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2009, introduced his baby in a red bikini on his social media account. As fans of the model know, she is easily one of Israel's most recognized models.

In 2009, she appeared on the topics of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and was also chosen number 1 on Maxim's Hot 100 list three years later in 2012. In addition, she has found work in television programs such as The X Factor Israel, in addition to Eurovision singing contest there in 2019.

In 2015, it was estimated to be worth around $ 20 million and was also the highest paid model in Israel according to the Israeli edition of Forbes magazine in 2013. Despite its success, its name is forever linked to Leonardo DiCaprio due to its relationship that began in 2005.



