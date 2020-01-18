Bad Boys For Life scores a great opening weekend at the box office

The last installment of the Bad guys The franchise has been in the headlines of the media in several ways in recent months. Analysts and industry experts previously claimed that the new film would work well at the box office, and it turns out that it would.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that the third installment of the popular franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, secured a major box office debut, even surpassing previous estimates. Dolittle on the other hand, he hasn't done it too.

THR claims Bad Boys for Life He earned $ 23.5 million on Friday night and it looks like he could get a debut of $ 66 million to $ 68 million in a weekend. In other words, the film has performed above expectations.

So far, the film also has excellent reviews in addition to an "A,quot; in Cinemascore that tracks the user experience. Producers are already discussing another sequel to the Bad guys franchise, considering that the series has remained one of the main sources of income.

Bad guys & # 39; Friday night's audience was mostly young black men, and 57% of shoppers were under 35 years old. On the other hand, Bad boys for life It was not a cheap movie either, considering that its creation cost almost $ 100 million, not including marketing costs.

DolittleOn the other hand, he only earned $ 6.3 million on Friday and is expected to earn only $ 31 million in a weekend. Reportedly, the failure of Dolittle arrives at a bad time for Universal, especially after the box office pump, Cats

In addition, the aforementioned movie was hated by critics, and it is also the first time that Robert Downey Junior returns to another franchise outside the MCU in years.

Earlier this week, Robert Downey Junior dropped by Joe Rogan Joe Rogan's experience podcast, where he talked about some topics, including today's political climate, his career, in addition to his legendary performance in the 2008 film, Tropic Thunder Looks like his JRE However, sitting did not lead to box office sales.

Earlier this month, Will Smith, during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's nightly television show, shared that it was paramount for him to create a Bad guys movie that was an independent movie.



