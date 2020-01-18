Baby plans of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz?

Does Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz plan to have a baby? According to the January 27, 2020 issue of OK! Magazine, Heidi wants to give her husband Tom, 30, a baby. Heidi is 46 years old and has four children with her ex-husband Seal. The two have divorced since October 2014 and she and Tom were married on February 22, 2019. When they approach their first anniversary, the source of OK! He says there is nothing more that Heidi would like to give him a baby of his own. .

The source told the media that the newlyweds spent the first six months of their marriage, but now they want to concentrate on having a child. Although Heidi is old and fertile, the source says they are willing to try in vitro fertilization treatments if necessary.

"They know that at Heidi's age, time is running but she is in good health, so there is no reason for her not to have another pregnancy." He will do everything possible to help Tom fulfill his dream of being a father. "

Heidi's children are approximately 15, 14, 13 and 10 years old. There would be plenty of space between your oldest daughter and if she had a new baby. Not everyone is convinced that the report is true and since Heidi is a supermodel, it is not clear what physical cost a pregnancy would have on her body at this time.

Heidi also said he is happier since he married Tom Kaulitz than in a long time.

Although Heidi recovered from her previous four pregnancies, it is not clear what her body would do with a pregnancy at this time in her life. Although there are many celebrities who have had successful pregnancies later in life, such as Janet Jackson and Halle Berry, it is not a guarantee that she can successfully carry a baby to term due to her maternal age.

What you think? Should Heidi Klum try to get pregnant at 46 to be able to give Tom Kaulitz a baby? Do you think if she really wants to have a baby with Tom, she should try to conceive or use a substitute?



