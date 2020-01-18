Avalanche in Nepal leaves at least 7 missing

KATHMANDU, Nepal – An avalanche that razed a popular hiking trail in the Himalayas has left at least four South Koreans and three missing Nepalese guides, authorities said on Saturday.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the avalanche struck at an altitude of 10,600 feet before noon on Friday along the popular trekking route of the Annapurna circuit, which surrounds Mount Annapurna in Nepal.

Rescuers ripped off 30 hikers who had been trapped by the avalanche that blocked the road and took them to a safe place. An official from the Department of Tourism of Nepal, Meera Acharya, said that at least one Chinese citizen injured in the avalanche had been rescued by helicopter. Efforts were being made to rescue others.

The weather conditions were bad, with a temperature drop in the last two days, which makes the operation difficult.