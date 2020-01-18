Avalanche in Nepal leaves at least 7 missing

KATHMANDU, Nepal – An avalanche that razed a popular hiking trail in the Himalayas has left at least four South Koreans and three missing Nepalese guides, authorities said on Saturday.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the avalanche struck at an altitude of 10,600 feet before noon on Friday along the popular trekking route of the Annapurna circuit, which surrounds Mount Annapurna in Nepal.
Rescuers ripped off 30 hikers who had been trapped by the avalanche that blocked the road and took them to a safe place. An official from the Department of Tourism of Nepal, Meera Acharya, said that at least one Chinese citizen injured in the avalanche had been rescued by helicopter. Efforts were being made to rescue others.
The weather conditions were bad, with a temperature drop in the last two days, which makes the operation difficult.
The missing hikers, two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s, were teachers who were in Nepal for volunteer work, the ministry said, according to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency.
The ministry said five other South Korean members of the same team were safe and took refuge in a shelter.
In October 2018, at least eight climbers, including a South Korean world record holder, were killed after a violent snowstorm swept his camp in the Himalayas.
It was the deadliest accident in Nepal's climbing community since 2015, when an avalanche caused by a series of earthquakes hit climbers on Mount Everest, killing 18 people. The earthquake killed almost 9,000 people and injured about 5,900.