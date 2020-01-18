Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer is not worried about air quality, dismisses relocation talks

Roger Federer insisted that he was not worried about air quality in Melbourne, as he rejected suggestions of tournaments as the Australian Open should be moved.

Forest fires have devastated Australia in recent months and has led to poor air quality during the qualification for the first great year.

While the organizers have faced criticism for allowing the game to continue, Federer did not worry and said there should be no suggestions to move the tournament.

"Go outside, ask people if they want me to move from Melbourne or Australia. No, I don't worry," he told reporters at a news conference on Saturday.

"From what they told us (on Friday) at the players meeting, the Olympic Games and other competitions have the numbers set at 300. Ours is set at 200. From that point of view, I think we are moving in a range very sure.You are not here for six months in a row in more than 200, 300, you know, it is when perhaps the effects become really bad.

"No, I don't worry too much, to be honest. I care more for everyone else who is in the fire, in the smoke. Also, we can stay indoors all day, go out and play quickly, come back in. It's not that we are stuck outside all the time. Maybe that message comes a little late after the ATP Cup ends, after the qualification ends.

"I think communication is key from the tournament to people, the media, fans and players, because it is known that it is not safe to be outside, keep your pets inside, close your windows. You have calls to the Cut, then you look at the mist and everything, it doesn't look good. I think we're going to get over it and it should be fine. It shouldn't move, no. "

The organizers faced strong criticism on Tuesday, when the smoke covered Melbourne, but the game was allowed to continue.

Federer revealed that he had urged officials to improve their communication on the subject.

"I was in the office that day to ask what the situation is. As I explained, guys, everyone is told to be inside, and we have calls to the court. How far are we from that threshold of play, not game ? " said the 20-time senior champion, who faces Steve Johnson in the first round.

"I think we are all confused. Is it super insecure or is it totally safe to play? The problem is that, in fact, it was also quite hot. You always come back to the same thing: some players are not used to playing at temperatures of 35, 33 degrees, especially if you practiced in the indoor season. I’m not saying they’re not ready or whatever, but it can always hit you.

"Of course, everything vanished from the smoke. Sure, it can't be anything else. So what can I do? I can go to the office, talk to them. I went with them the first day when it was bad on Tuesday, the day next Wednesday, when it was still bad.

"I told them:" Look, I think communication is key for all of us, for everyone. We just have to do more because I feel like I haven't received enough information & # 39; ". Can I go to the court and say: "Everyone stop playing,quot;? I can try. I don't think that will do much.

"So some media are happy to come home with that issue because it is new. Maybe it was a little late. But I don't think I can do more than I did. I'm on the board. I've been on the Tour for so long , I reached the lower ranks, the juniors.

"At the end of the day, we all take care of each other. We cross each other in the locker room. We are all great, you know. I always understand some frustration because this Tour, this calendar, this calendar, whatever, is never perfect. Some guys They will always complain.

"But at the end of the day, you know, this is also something new with smoke. Everyone has to solve it, to be honest, yes."