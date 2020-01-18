Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem has a realistic chance of reaching glory, says Henri Leconte | Tennis news

Henri Leconte says that the combination of Nicolas Massu and Thomas Muster as coach of Dominic Thiem will be a recipe for success. Could this be your year?





Will Dominic Thiem make his first Australian Open final?

"He has everything." Tennis legend Henri Leconte says Dominic Thiem could be the silent killer of this year's Australian Open.

The so-called Big Three of men's tennis continue to dominate the game. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won the last 12 Grand Slam titles between them and there seems to be no one ready to take the step and challenge them.

There have been many tennis fans jumping over Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas to finally finish the sequence, but Germany's Zverev has yet to overcome the quarterfinals of an important race, while Greek star Tsitsipas reached the last four in Melbourne last year. , ended up losing in straight sets to the second finalist, Nadal.

Daniil Medvedev has shown his temper after making his first Grand Slam final at the 2019 US Open, but Nadal world number 1 was there at the end hoping to stop the Russian in his tracks.

Then there are the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, Felix Auger Aliassime, Alex de Minaur and the next generation champion, Jannik Sinner, who may think they are ready to take over.

Thiem rushes towards a projected collision course in the quarterfinals with Rafael Nadal in Melbourne

Perhaps a name we tend to forget is the world number 5, Thiem. At 26, he is not young enough to be placed among the promising tennis stars, and not quite at an age when he is seen as a cunning old fox. The Austrian is somewhere in between: a kind of lost generation.

Let's not forget that Thiem is already a two-time French Open finalist and claimed his first Masters title at Indian Wells last year.

I want to be engaged. I think he has the skills to be, he is one of the best players, but you can take him further. You have a chance to win Grand Slams. We know. He has the ability to do that, and I wouldn't have done it for anyone else. But when this came up, when we started talking about this opportunity, I really had to pinch myself and say, "Well, do I want to do this?" I said, "Yes, I want to." I want to commit to this guy, and I want to do better than I ever was. Thomas Muster on working with Dominic Thiem

He has a lot of experience in clay and hard courts. In fact, since he separated from the old coach Günter Bresnik, Thiem has stood out under the guidance of Nicolas Massu and the tutelage of Austrian captain Thomas Muster. The former No. 1 in the world will work with Thiem for 20 weeks in 2020.

"He has great potential, he has everything, he is able to lift his game and change the rhythm of the ball to do something different on a court compared to some of the Next Gen players," 1988 French Open finalist, I told him, he told Raz Mirza of Sky Sports in an exclusive interview

"If we look at Stan Wawrinka as an example, he took some specializations before winning one and then won three. He was knocking on the door for a long time, which is similar to what is happening with Thiem at the time.

"Thiem has been working with Muster who knows how to handle the pressure at the top and I think it's a good sign for Thiem, this could be his year."

"I'm really excited about Thiem. He's a great guy and actually reminds me a bit of Muster when he was young. Look, everyone keeps saying he is only able to play on clay and then he starts winning tournaments hard. Courts

"He is a typical hardworking player, who does things well, has talent in the way he is producing his game."

Do you know why it works with Thiem? Because Massu is crazy. He's completely crazy, but a good crazy. Henri Leconte about Nicolas Massu

Thiem has reached the fourth round in Melbourne twice before, while this year he opens against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and has a projected clash in the quarterfinals against Nadal, his biggest obstacle in the sport.

Leconte, who arrived until the last 16 of the Australian Open in 1985, feels that Thiem made the right decision upon leaving Bresnik and is now working on his game with Muster and Massu to become the best in the business.

"He needs Muster because he knows how it works while Massu worked as a player, so the combination works well."

"Do you know why it works so well with Thiem? Because Massu is crazy. He's completely crazy, but he's a good crazy guy. He's a fun guy who enjoys life. He works hard and plays hard. Massu makes Thiem look more like a being. human and not like a machine. It also makes him believe he can do it. "

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our application for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.