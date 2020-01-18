Australian Open 2020: Can Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic be overcome?

Stefanos Tsitsipas seems ready. Daniil Medvedev seems ready. Dominic Thiem seems ready.

Men's tennis is due to another Grand Slam champion, with Marin Cilic at the US Open. UU. 2014 being its last winner for the first time of a race. And if that decisive moment will arrive in 2020, why not in Melbourne at the Australian Open?

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAW: Nadal on the way to face Federer

After all, Melbourne is where Novak Djokovic won the first of his punches. The same for Stefan Edberg and Jimmy Connors.

Here's a look at what it takes to win Down Under at the beginning of the tennis year, what it means and why the Australian Open has been so atypical in the history of men's Grand Slam tennis.

What Melbourne means for players who don't have a slam yet

Thiem has reached two Grand Slam finals, losing both to Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

It would be misleading to meet him with a group of Next Gen, with Thiem now 26 and with great experience.

Now, if ever, it feels like the time to attack, but with the contingent mega star of Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer still around, and a pack of players behind, Thiem is almost caught between generations.

He is dedicating hours to the practice courts to give himself all the opportunities, knowing that he and several others can now realistically oppose the "Big Three."

Speaking this month in the ATP Cup, Thiem said: "I think we already challenged them a lot. We also beat them especially in the Masters 1000 stages and the ATP Finals. I think the last stage we have to conquer is the Grand Slam stage, and I really believe we will see a new Grand Slam champion in 2020.

"I really hope it's me, but you can't guarantee anything. There are also many other very strong boys who can achieve that. Maybe it's not happening either and the & # 39; Big Three & # 39; are taking the four, but we're trying all to achieve top position, to achieve the biggest titles, Grand Slam titles. I practiced a lot in the offseason and I will do my best to do my best next year. "

The Australian public loves a winner

Djokovic has won the Australian Open seven times, breaking his Grand Slam duck there in 2008. No wonder he loves spending time in and around Melbourne, where he always feels appreciated.

He said: "It's one of the four most important events in our sport historically, so, of course, you always give that extra drop of energy you have, motivation to really do your best. There are several factors that I feel good about, but also feel good off the court.

"I really feel welcome as a tennis player, because Australia is a country that nurtures a rich tradition and history of tennis, and this is why they have one of the four most important events in tennis. People recognize you, It comes to you, give you support, and it is beautiful to be a tennis player in Australia.

"I feel a good vibe. Outside of that, it's a great lifestyle. You are very relaxed. It's nice, because it allows you to relax a little, because it's a lot of stress to be in a Grand Slam and racing every day."

When the stars stayed away

There is no way to get away from the fact that it was once an unpopular tournament with the world's elite players.

Bjorn Borg played once in the Australian Open, reaching the third round at age 17 in 1974, while John McEnroe only made sporadic visits. Connors entered twice, took the title in 1974 and finished second a year later, and never returned.

Since the Australian Open was played on grass at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club of 1972-87, it is greatly possible that all three have won several Australian Open titles and substantially increased their position on the Grand Slam champions list of all the times. They appeared.

What kept them away? The prize money was relatively low, the tournament was scheduled around Christmas and New Year from 1972-81, some did not like the place and felt inferior to the other blows, and Australia was such a long distance from home .

What a chance, then, to become a Grand Slam winner for those who showed up. The main winners for the first time since 1976-81 in Melbourne included Mark Edmondson, Roscoe Tanner, Vitas Gerulaitis, Brian Teacher and Johan Kriek.

Be more like Andre

Andre Agassi was standing by the bottom line, arms raised, looking at coach Brad Gilbert in the players box. Agassi had just helped Pete Sampras succeed in the 1995 Australian Open.

This colorful American, a Las Vegas product, had accomplished the feat with a printed maroon scarf, long shorts and a bold design polo shirt, surely two sizes larger, the type that your father could have "rescued,quot; from the store of charity and your mother could have returned quietly from where she came from. The earrings and the goatee talked about a new millionaire who was going through a kind of stage of rebellion; Frankly, it seemed more suitable for carrying a machete than a tennis racket.

None of this diminished the achievement, as Agassi celebrated his third Grand Slam title. However, the reality was that I was almost ashamed of being there.

Nine years before, Agassi had played his first US Open. UU. In 1992, he had conquered Wimbledon. This was his first trip to Melbourne park.

Like many before him, but few after him, Agassi simply didn't like it. Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Flushing Meadows. They were the places that maintained the mystique of Agassi.

Years later, he said: "When I went down in & # 39; 95, I was already a professional, what, nine, almost 10 years? I came here with the expectation that I wouldn't receive much love because I didn't win it

"But they hugged me. I appreciated the sporting spirit and they certainly prospered in the conditions. From that moment on, it was a great regret of mine not having spent more time here."

Agassi may not have won the first stroke of his career in Melbourne, but he triumphed in his inaugural visit and added three more titles, with the contrition he showed for having snubbed Australia for so long proving to be truly endearing.

The helpless can have their day

Federer-Nadal-Djokovic's dominance in the majors has only been briefly threatened, with Stan Wawrinka making his only appearance in the final Melbourne count in 2014, when he beat a Nadal with injuries.

Andy Murray reached five finals of the Australian Open, but lost the first against Federer and then four against Djokovic, although Wawrinka was apparently lucky.

"I never expected to play a final. I never expected to win a Grand Slam. And right now I did it," said the Swiss incredulous, who then added French and American titles to his account. "It shows me that I have been doing the right thing for many years. That if you practice well, if you work hard, you will always have the opportunity to be in an excellent position to play your best tennis."

Thomas Johansson was an even more unlikely winner when he won the 2002 title, the Swede, a good and honest professional who maintained his courage while the cream of that year's crop fell early.

"These two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life," Johansson said. "It was amazing and I have no words to say how happy I am. I never thought I was going to be a Grand Slam winner."

Czech left-hander Petr Korda, who beat Marcelo Ríos to reign in Melbourne in 1998, winning his first Grand Slam, was out of the game only a few months later.

Korda failed a drug test in Wimbledon in the same year and withdrew a ban, but his name remains on the honors board of the Australian Open, where, on February 2 of this year, a new name could be recorded.

Perhaps most likely, a family history develops (Djokovic and Nadal begin as bookmakers), but Australia has thrown surprises in the past.

Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Thiem. Everything in the mix this time. Nick Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev. Make no mistake, the minor players who have succeeded.