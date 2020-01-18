Ashleigh Barty wins Adelaide International before the Australian Open | Tennis news

Barty reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open last year, where she was knocked out by Petra Kvitová.





Ashleigh Barty won his first Grand Slam title in 2019 when he won the French Open

Ashleigh Barty, world number 1, beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2 and 7-5 to win Adelaide International on Saturday in a big boost before launching her Australian Open campaign.

Barty, who pushed Yastremska aside in an hour and 25 minutes, is trying to end Australia's long wait for a local champion in the first Grand Slam of the year. The last was Chris ONeil, who claimed the women's title in the 1978 tournament.

Barty broke the Ukrainian twice to win the first set, but Yastremska presented tougher resistance in the second to level it at 4-4. The Australian broke to go 6-5 up in four consecutive Ukrainian errors and served to seal the title.

Barty had suffered a surprise defeat against American qualifier Jennifer Brady in his first game at Brisbane International earlier this month, but the victory for the title in Adelaide was the perfect way to finish his preparations for Melbourne Park.

She fired 15 winners against rebel Yastremska, who made 31 unforced errors.

"This is amazing," said Barty, who hit the air and hit the balls in the crowd to celebrate his first home title.

"I felt it was a great fight and I had to play my best to overcome the line."

"I love playing in Australia, I love playing at home.

"I can't wait to start in Melbourne on Monday."

Barty won his only previous encounter with Yastremska in Miami last year.

"Congratulations to Ashleigh, it was a pleasure to play world number one and good luck in Melbourne," said Yastremska.

"I hope we can play many times in the future."

Top-seeded Barty begins his Australian Open campaign against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine on Monday.