Ari Fletcher calls & # 39; Clown & # 39; of Gervonta Davis for saying that he is richer than money

Instagram

The social media star is responding to her ex-boyfriend boxer who responds to a critic for saying that his relationship with the rapper is better than his romance with Yaya.

Up News Info –

Ari Fletcher not here for MoneyBagg Yo slander, especially when whoever does it is none other than her ex boyfriend Gervonta Davis. On Friday, January 17, the social media star hit the boxing athlete for saying he has more money than the rapper "Relentless again."

On Twitter, Ari made it clear that he is not dating MoneyBagg for his money. "Not a dollar is gone, bring me back and not a dollar has gone to heal your heart," he wrote in the bluebird app, threatening to expose Gervonta if he ever does something like that again. "Now stop before you go there, I leave you clown enough."

<br />

Meanwhile, MoneyBagg has yet to talk about this.

Ari was responding to a comment Gervonta made to respond to a criticism of his relationship with Yaya. The aforementioned person commented below the photos of the couple, "ARI & MONEY BAG I SEE BETTER", to which the two-peso world champion replied: "I am richer now."

The comment was not the only rude comment he received about his romance. "You all don't like a transfer … isn't she fucking money? Do you get sick," said one user, referring to the fact that Yaya used to date her mentor, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Without letting the comment get the best of him, he applauded, "She is mine now b *** h … problem?"

There was also someone who said: "Damn it, I'm sick." In response to that, Gervonta joked: "No, my friend Gucci. I promise." Meanwhile, when another claimed that the athlete was "injured," he was clearly confused and replied: "Wait … hurt why?"

Gervonta and Yaya made their Instagram relationship official on Thursday, January 16, and the first published a series of photos of them sitting by the court at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. "When you know you aren't supposed to be sitting next to the court or next to here, but I'm here, bitch, I'm here …