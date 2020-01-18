Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse engaged? See the supposed engagement ring

WENN / Avalon / Ivan Nikolov

The 28-year-old model comes out with the actor of & # 39; Batman & # 39; for a Dior party in Paris, where she is seen wearing a new gold band on her wedding finger that awakens the rumors of engagement.

It seems that Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse They have taken their relationship to the next level. The couple generates rumors of engagement after the model was photographed wearing a new gold band on her wedding finger while attending a recent event.

Suki left on Friday, January 17 for a Dior party in Paris with her boyfriend actor. For the event, the 28-year-old model looked fashionable with a mesh skirt to the floor that she combined with a cream sweater and Dior kitten heels. He combed his dark locks in a messy bun while letting the front of his braids frame his face.

As for "Twilight"Star, he opted for a casual look with a black leather jacket. The British gallant completed the look with a black T-shirt, striped pants and a baseball cap, which he wore the other way around.

The two seemed happy inseparable that night, but one thing that drew more attention was the curious choice of Suki jewelry for her. It was rumored that the couple got engaged during the holidays when Rob spent the holiday time with Suki's family.

In addition to the alleged engagement band, Suki wore two other rings. He had a gold ring with a large, dark gem on the left middle finger. Meanwhile, he wore an oval silver ring on his right index finger.

Rob and Suki are known for being notoriously private with their romance. In April 2019, "The batman"Star was asked about Suki, to which he replied:" Do I have to [talk about her]? If you let people in, devalue what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you would think he is extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better. "

He continued explaining: "I can't understand how someone can walk on the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and hundreds of people are taking your picture. The line between when you're acting and when you won't wash yourself and eventually you will go completely crazy. "