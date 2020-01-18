Are Halsey and Evan Peters ready to get married? According to the latest reports, the two have fallen passionately in love and Evan is ready to walk down the hall! I thought the two had only been seeing each other for about three months, a source offered to accept! Magazine that the couple is so in love, that Evan is ready to propose. It remains to be seen if there is any truth in the story, but according to the problem of January 27, 2020, Evan is crazy and ready to do official things.

According to a source who spoke with the media, Evan believes that Halsey is the one. The source stated the following.

“Evan thinks that being with Halsey is like a dream. Everything flows so perfectly between them. Evan says that Halsey taught him that love doesn't have to come with a constant drama. Their relationship may be new, but she is the girl he intends to marry. "

The news that Evan and Halsey are together has gone viral after the end of their relationship with actress Emma Roberts. Both Evan Peters and Emma Roberts appeared in American horror story together and they were together for seven years before finishing things permanently.

Evan Peters became a household name after starring in several seasons of American horror story. He then went on to play the character Quicksilver / Peter Maximoff in the X-Men movies. Peters is currently filming the HBO television series Mare of Easttown.

Halsey has just released her third studio album Maniac on January 17, 2020.

Halsey was in a relationship with G-Eazy and on October 4, 2019, he released the first single from Maniac called "Without you." Then a video appeared showing a man who looked like G-Eazy, which clarified the meaning of the song. The song topped the charts and was Halsey's first solo song to reach number 1 on the Billboard Top 100 list. Now, Halsey's new album is receiving a lot of praise and critical acclaim.

It seems that the relationship between Evan Peters and Halsey comes at a time when the couple enjoys their career and personal success.

What do you think of Evan Peters and Halsey as a couple? Do you think it's too early for Evan to propose to Halsey?



