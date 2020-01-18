Antonio Brown threatens a former agent with the NSFW package after being discarded

Twitter

Former 31-year-old receiver Drew Rosenhaus can receive a palette full of 'bag of d**ks' after your relationship with the athlete ended.

Antonio Brown He does not make the decision of his agent Drew Rosenhaus to separate himself from him kindly. The professional soccer player has criticized his former agent after the latter announced that he has conditionally ended his relationship with the athlete after his series of tests.

In response to the announcement, the 31-year-old man turned to Twitter to threaten to send the NSFW package to his former agent. "The football season about you two can use the @DicksByMail palette," so he tweeted on Thursday, January 16.

Antonio Brown threatens to send the NSFW package to his former agent.

Dicks By Mail offers a service that includes sending a bag of d ** ks anonymously with a note that reminds the recipient "Eat a bag of D ** ks!", According to a description on his Twitter account. Antonio previously threw the gummies in the form of d ** k to his baby mom Chelsie Kyriss during a confrontation over his claim that she stole his car.

Drew announced his decision to leave Antonio on Thursday, and said in a statement: "We made the decision to cut ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League. We didn't want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior or emulate. " Mr. Brown's actions. "He said he would like to work with the wide receiver again, but first he needs help.

Antonio's lawyer, Darren Heitner, also retired as a lawyer for the former Pittsburgh Steelers star in a lawsuit filed in 2018 alleging that Antonio caused damage to a rented condominium, according to an order granting a motion to withdraw filed in the Miami-Dade County. The court allowed Darren to retire as a lawyer in the case of the landlord / tenant who drove until this week.

Earlier this month, Antonio called his agent for his problems with the lawyer, tweeting: "This lawyer I met at @RosenhausSports looks like Drew was wrong just like he did with @terrellowens to share real information and subscribe to my channel VEVO AntonioBrown ".