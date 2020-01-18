Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have "opposite,quot; attitudes in training camps, so who is better? The | Boxing News

















& # 39; I would fight with Fury … and then hit him! & # 39;

Anthony Joshua's approach and Tyson Fury's philosophy for pre-fight training camps are worlds apart. They are different paths that end in the same destination.

The current IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua has a methodical and military plan, but the former owner of those belts, Fury, works on a whim.

These great attitude contrasts reflect the wider differences between Joshua and Fury: the intrigue is that both methods have led to the success of the world heavyweight championship.

Lawrence Okolie, the cruiserweight contender, is one of the few souls who has spent a lot of time behind the scenes in a training camp with Joshua and Fury and has experienced their respective first-hand idiosyncrasies.

"They are completely opposite, with everything," Okolie said. Sky sports. "But good opposites.

"As for the personality? Both are fun, AJ is a little more fun! Both are great.

"AJ is very meticulous, in terms of training. & # 39; We are doing this, this and this & # 39;. Planning and executing.

"While Fury is quite free.

"As long as you put the work, the end result will be the same."

AJ drives Joshua Buatsi and Okolie (R)

The European champion Okolie, undefeated in 14 and hoping to finish an opportunity for the world title against Krzysztof GĹowacki soon, is managed by Joshua and they have shared many training rounds in preparation for many different fights.

So it was quite surprising when, 14 months ago, he received a request to help prepare the great rival Furia de Joshua.

"I had reservations because I am Team AJ," Okolie explained. "I actually called AJ just to say: & # 39; what do you think? & # 39;

"AJ told me: & # 39; Mate, get out there & # 39 ;.

"For AJ it's not just about him against Fury, it's also about my progression."

Okolie was identified by the Fury team as capable of replicating WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Fury finally struggled to tie with Wilder and has invited Okolie to return for his current preparation for the rematch on February 22.

"As for size and stylistically, I am similar to Wilder," Okolie said. "I have 6 & # 39; 5 & # 39; & # 39 ;, long arms, hit hard. I understood why they would call me."

Well programmed with the forensic details of a Joshua camp in Sheffield, where the GB Team Olympic boxers perfected their trade, Okolie found himself in the mountains of California next to Fury in the iconic Big Bear place. The training schedule was different, to say the least.

"It was a case of what Fury was feeling," Okolie recalled. "There was a certain structure, but Fury said: & # 39; Today I want to train this person, or not to train at all & # 39 ;.

"Sometimes it was freezing. It depends on the day. But, when it was time to train, you can't train someone like me if you're relaxed. You have to be at work because I always pressed him." He also pushed me, I always made sure I had a good night's sleep before and it was really on.

"Some days Fury was happy, some days not. Every day he went to work, but it would be different.

"It was good to see someone take the initiative but still put the job."

"It's definitely different. I can see the pros and cons."

Okolie insists that Fury's team "was brilliant,quot; with him despite his status as Joshua's protégé.

He reflected on Fury's fight: "Certain things that I am used to doing to people would not work with him. I am sure that certain things he does to people did not work on me. There was a level of respect: he told me he would do incredible things ".

The fundamental difference in Fury's preparation for next month's rematch with Wilder is his new coach, Sugarhill Steward, who replaced Ben Davison. Fury has insisted that this change aims to knock Wilder out within two rounds.

Was Okolie surprised by Fury's decision?

"Not really. I was up and down when I was there," Okolie said.

"He is the type of person who needs constant change to stay motivated and excited. If he needs it, get it."

"(Being a boxing coach) is a job, at the end of the day. As long as you finish on good terms and don't promise people the world, then hire someone for this camp or that camp.

"The professionals stay fresh and learn new things. The cons? Someone else has to learn again."

Joshua, after losing to Andy Ruiz Jr, rejected criticism from his own coach Rob McCracken and together they devised a plan to win the rematch. A philosophy very different from Fury.

So who is better?

The test will only be when Joshua and Fury solve it in the ring.