Andrey Rublev defeats Lloyd Harris in the Adelaide international final to seal the fourth ATP Tour title | Tennis news

Andrey Rublev won the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Qatar last week without losing a set

Andrey Rublev extended his unbeaten streak to 12 games when he beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 to win the inaugural men's singles title of Adelaide International.

In doing so, he became the first man in 16 years to secure consecutive titles in the first two weeks of the season, having won the Qatar ExxonMobil Open last week in Doha without losing a set.

The Russian, ranked 18 in the world, saved the four break points on his way to beating Harris in 56 minutes while following in the footsteps of Dominik Hrbaty, who won titles in Adelaide and Auckland before the Australian Open in 2004.

"I wasn't thinking about (the record) but it's an incredible feeling," Rublev said. "If we talk about results, of course, this is the best thing I've done."

Rublev broke for the first time in the sixth game, before returning from 0-40 in the next game to maintain the service and then claiming the set two games later.

He broke Harris's service once again in the first game of the second set, producing two other service breaks on the road to ensure victory.

"This is what we are working for, to be more consistent, to be stronger mentally," Rublev added. "This is what we are working for. And I am happy that these two weeks have been like that. I got two titles. It's amazing. I never had this before."

Ugo Humbert won his first ATP Tour title with a 7-6 (2) 3-6 7-6 (5) victory over the fifth seed Benoit Paire in an exciting all-French final at the Auckland Classic.

Ugo Humbert will face John Millman in the first round at the Australian Open

Humbert ran to a 3-0 lead in the first set of the Australian Open warm-up event before Paire organized a comeback to force a tiebreaker.

Humbert, 21, regained the lead to take a 1-0 lead, but seemed nervous in the second set, which allowed Paire to reach the level.

Paire seemed tired in the decisive, having played five three-set games during the week, but refused to throw in the towel when Humbert served for the championship with 5-3.

Paire fired three consecutive winners upside down and went on to force another tiebreaker before Humbert finally sealed the victory to make sure he will jump to the top 45 for the first time on Monday.