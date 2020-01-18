An update on Chhapaak and Tanhaji's box office performance: The Unsung Warrior

Last week, we saw the release of two highly anticipated films: Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While one was a story inspired by the survivor of the acid attack Laxmi Agarwal and her incredible attitude, the other shed some light on Tanhaji Malhasure, the nation's unknown hero.

Speaking of numbers, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior started things at the box office with a strong note and has maintained that trend since then. The film managed to add other Rs. 10.06 crore to your account yesterday bringing collections to Rs. Rs 128.97 million. The film seems in progress to cross the Rs. 200 million rupee mark. Chhapaak, on the other hand, has had a disappointing response from the audience. A great reason for that is also that the film is aimed at a fairly niche audience and has not been able to connect with the masses. On the second Friday, the film grossed Rs 75 lakhs bringing the total collections to Rs 26.75 crore.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in leading roles. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, on the other hand, also has a talented cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.