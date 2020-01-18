Amy Schumer becomes real with Oprah about her poop problems

Noam Galai / WireImage
Amy Schumer He has not defecated since Monday. Today is Saturday. We'll let you imagine how that would feel for the 38-year-old comedian …
Schumer, who made a pit stop to appear in Oprah WinfreyThe 2020 Vision Tour felt ready to inspire and inspire, but there was only one thing that made her feel a little awkward.
As for Instagram, Oprah herself published a series of videos detailing Schumer's poop or lack thereof.
"How you feel?" Oprah asks the comedian. "I feel so much better, I can't even complain, except that I haven't defecated since Monday," Schumer replied. "We will save it for the audience. We will save for the 15,000 people. A lot of time. There is not much comfort here. Any advice?"
Of course, the wise Oprah proceeds to give him some advice and directions and Schumer admits that he was going to take a medication before the event, but he was "afraid he would hit while we were on stage, so I'm waiting until later."
"Listen, I heard that @amyschumer didn't have (poop emoji) and I thought it was TMI, but then he told an exhausted arena about it and apparently people love to talk about (poop emoji) (or not). Amy, many Thank you for spending Saturday making the United States laugh and sharing their journey through motherhood, marriage and yes (poop emoji), "Oprah wrote on Instagram. "And Charlotte, you were EPIC! @ Ww.now # Oprahs2020VisionTour."
In a second video that Oprah shared, she revealed to her fans and followers that they may or may not have been dying to know more about Schumer's guts, which the comedian finally pooped!
Apparently, Schumer sent a text message to Oprah, which she showed on video, saying: "I just pooped on the plane!"
Oprah, who is obviously the best exaggerated woman, could be seen encouraging Schumer: "Hello everyone! Amy just screwed up on the plane!"
Earlier this month, the actress also shared more ideas about her IVF trip.
In May, Schumer welcomed her first child with her husband. Chris Fischer. Now, she is in the process of in vitro fertilization.
"I have been in IVF for a week and I feel really depressed and emotional," Schumer wrote on Instagram. "If someone went through that and if you have any advice or would not mind sharing your experience with me, please do so. My number is in my biography. We are freezing my eggs and discovering what to do to give Gene a brother."
After that initial post, he continued to give updates to followers on his IVF trip.
Last weekend, he shared another post of his on Instagram inside a fertility clinic, casually lying in a gynecological examination chair next to an ultrasound machine prepared for someone to perform a transvaginal examination. "Thank you ladies and gentlemen. Hopefully, we are going to freeze embryos," the comedian wrote.
She added: "I learned to eat salty food later and drink Gatorade. Ice in the area. Take Arnica and put Arnica on the bruises. Be patient and kind to myself and that there are so many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I really hope this works and keeps me positive. Much love! "