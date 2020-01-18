Ammika Harris shares a new adorable photo of baby Aeko and fans can't forget how much she looks like Chris Brown!

Ammika Harris turned to social media to share another super adorable photo of her and Chris Brown's baby, Aeko, and nobody is angry about it! Instead, the comments section was positively invaded by people who said the two-month-old baby is a "cutie,quot; and looks a lot like her father.

Obviously, the aspiring model also believes that her son is simply perfection that is not worthy of humans and, therefore, his legend reflects that: ‘ANGEL ON THE EARTH❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰.

Ammika gave birth to her first child in November, but at the rate shown on social media, it seems that baby Aeko will become an influence like no other in no time!

And it seems that he is already receiving followers in a short time!

Fans couldn't stop talking about the cute baby and his resemblance to his dad, writing things like: "Lil Breezy." / "Brown's twin clearly." / "Beautiful boy ♥." / "He's so cute,quot;. I'm going to cry. "/" How cute. "

The photo that his mother published showed the baby in a jumpsuit that had cartoon animals printed everywhere, somehow making the photo even more amazing!

While the comments section was positive and enjoyable this time, that is not always the case.

For example, earlier this month, amid rumors that Chris and Ammika could be more than just parents, a troll argued that they're not a happy family, since they are parents and do their best to have a healthy relationship or that of Aeko & # 39 ;. best interest. & # 39;

Shortly after tripping over the odious comment, Ammika responded, writing what everyone else was also thinking: "I'm glad you know our business better than us."

And that wasn't even everything! Not long ago, a person went so far as to say that he looks "average,quot; and that Chris can do much better than he does.



