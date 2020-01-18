Amber Heard shakes hands with his rumored girlfriend on March Women's Day

BACKGRID
Amber heard is to feel the love
On Saturday afternoon, the 33-year-old actress was seen holding hands with her rumored girlfriend and cinematographer, Bianca Butti.
The dynamic duo was all smiles, as they packed into the PDA at the Women's Day March 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
While attending the fourth annual event, the Aquaman Star took the stage to share his own personal experience with discrimination and judgment about things he has shared in the past.
His speech alluded to his statements about Johnny DeppHowever, she never mentioned him by name.
"I got up from my bed one day, after two years in my own private battle, and smelled smoke," began his touching speech, by TMZ. "For years, I walked with tired and tired feet to battle every day … yearning for a different world, one in which I lived."
He expressed how lonely he felt after telling his truth.
According to the publication, Heard also took time to talk with fans and even contacted one in sign language.
In the video TMZ loaded, you could see Bianca in the background smiling, while his boo posed for photos with fans.
The two, who recently sparked rumors of romance, have been publishing the PDA. Earlier this week, the duo left for San Diego for an informal afternoon excursion and were seen smiling as they drank coffee.
Days before, on January 14, the thing warmed up between the two after they were photographed kissing passionately in Palm Springs.
It is not clear when they began to approach, and at this time, both Heard and Butti have not yet commented on their relationship.