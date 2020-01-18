Alleged homophobic abuse reported in Millwall vs Reading | Soccer news





The alleged abuse occurred in The Den on Saturday afternoon

Millwall has confirmed that party officials reported an incident of alleged homophobic abuse during their Championship match against Reading in The Den on Saturday.

The Lions won 2-0 thanks to two goals in the second half, but the game was overshadowed by referee Keith Stroud, stopping the game during the first half due to the incident.

Stroud was called by his assistant in front of the East Stand to report alleged homophobic chants of sections of the home assistance service.

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Reading Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Reading

The experienced referee informed both managers of the situation, before fans were warned by a part-time public announcement.

A statement by Millwall said: "Millwall Football Club can confirm that match officials reported an alleged incident of homophobic abuse during the first half of their game against Reading in The Den today (Saturday, January 18, 2020).

"The club carried out the first step of the recommended protocol by making a tannoy announcement to the crowd as quickly as possible. A thorough investigation into the alleged incident is underway."

"Millwall Football Club has a zero tolerance policy against discrimination of any kind. Anyone found guilty of such abuse in The Den receives an immediate ban for life."

Both Millwall boss Gary Rowett and Reading manager Mark Bowen gave their opinion on the events after the game.

Millwall chief Gary Rowett says the club will investigate the incident

Rowett said: "I don't necessarily think it was a song, I think the line judge heard a comment. There may be many comments in a game like that."

"The line judge, with what he suggested was the comment, has to inform the referee, who in turn must report it to the side of the field.

"The club is brilliant in things like that, they have worked incredibly hard to make sure things like that don't happen here."

"It is something we do not tolerate if it has been said. We do not know for sure if it has been done and they will investigate it, so, of course, I will let you investigate."

Bowen added: "The referee approached and said quietly that he had to tell me and Gary that homophobic songs were reported on the other side."

"I don't know if it was for our players or something. To be fair to our players, they didn't mention it at the break, we were focused on other things."

"It's sad. From my point of view, as Reading manager, it's sad, but it's Millwall's situation to deal with."