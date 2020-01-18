All eyes on Berlin as world powers prepare for talks in Libya | News

%MINIFYHTMLe97b6700e5ccd0da5ca238b30ae2b57711% %MINIFYHTMLe97b6700e5ccd0da5ca238b30ae2b57712%

Berlin Germany – The two main parties in the Libyan war, as well as representatives of their foreign sponsors and other nations, are expected to meet on Sunday in Germany for a highly anticipated summit aimed at ending nine months of conflict in the northern country from Africa.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the United Nations, and Khalifa Haftar, commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), will join discussions with Russia, Turkey, France , Italy, the United States and others at the end of the war, which has been unleashed since Haftar's forces began an advance in the capital, Tripoli, in April last year.

The belligerent parties earlier this month agreed to a ceasefire negotiated by Russia and Turkey, although Haftar dramatically abandoned the talks in Moscow on January 12 before signing the formal agreement with al-Sarraj.

Sunday's Berlin summit is the last attempt to restore stability and peace in Libya, which has been divided between factions and competing militias since former leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed during a NATO-supported uprising in 2011 .

The deeply divided country currently has two rival administrations: the GNA based in Tripoli and another allied with Haftar in the eastern city of Tobruk.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that the application of a UN arms embargo to Libya will be a priority at the summit. The host nation has been pushing to ensure that political dialogue, instead of more violence, resolves the conflict, a position that sometimes disagrees with the interests of other members of the European Union such as France and Italy, which have shown his support for Haftar, whose power-based forces have been accused of indiscriminately bombing civilians.

"What will be signed in Berlin has already been agreed, including the embargo, the principles of a ceasefire and what should be involved in the peace process that follows," said Tarek Megerisi, a political researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations, Al Jazeera

"It will be a kind of frozen general framework of the current countries, what level of influence they have and what they have been able to impart in the statement that will be signed."

"But if there are prior agreements, I don't think anyone intends to comply with what they agree in Berlin."

International support

The conflict has spread in several Middle Eastern countries and beyond, with Turkey supporting the GNA and Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt supporting the Haftar LNA.

The last few months have seen an increase in the military participation of foreign powers, with mercenaries from the Wagner Group of Russia, a paramilitary organization, which joined the LNA in the front and the United Arab Emirates reinforcing air support for Haftar forces, which are located in the suburbs of Tripoli. but they have not been able to capture the city.

Since signing two separate agreements with the GNA in November (one on security and military cooperation and another on maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean), Turkey has strengthened its presence in western Libya, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently confirmed that Turkey had sent troops to the country.

"(These military escalations) … are a byproduct of what is happening in Berlin," Megerisi said, adding that the growing awareness that the Berlin summit was imminent led all parties to seek to strengthen their positions on the ground before formal commitments. They were made in Germany.

"I think both sides are ready to keep fighting. They just don't know when it will start," he said.

Haftar made an unexpected visit to Greece on Friday, meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who spoke warmly of their talks with the renegade military commander, saying that Haftar had agreed to nullify the maritime agreement reached between Turkey and the GNA.

The agreement gives Ankara an exclusive economic zone in the east Mediterranean, an area potentially rich in unexplored energy resources, causing fury from Greece, Egypt and Cyprus.

Greece, which has not been invited to the Berlin summit, said it would veto any EU agreement honoring the November agreement, which it claims violates international law.

Thousands have died since the Haftar offensive began last April (File: Ismail Zitouny / Reuters)

Forgotten civilians

While the preparation of the summit has focused on high diplomacy, the risks are greater for civilians in Libya, where the effect of the conflict has been devastating, especially in the area around Tripoli, where most of the the battles.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed since the Haftar offensive began in April. More than 150,000 people have been displaced, more than half of whom are children, according to the UN.

Water and waste management systems have been severely damaged, which increases the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

"None of these political issues … has seen that civilians, and the effect of these conflicts on civilians, have taken center stage," said Hanan Salah, Libyan principal investigator at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"And that has been a big problem in all the interventions to date. Even when it was the UN-led process, we also didn't see a strong focus on justice and accountability. It has always been:" Let's go. a quick and dirty political agreement. "

In July of last year, the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salame, proposed a three-point peace plan, which involved a truce, a meeting of all nations involved in the conflict and the establishment of political, military and economic roads.

"I hope that at some point there will be a democratic process and people can choose who represents them, instead of the actors who have kidnapped the situation and are doing exactly what they want," said Salah of HRW.