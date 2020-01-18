Alex Ovechkin of Washington Capitals ties Steve Yzerman for ninth place in the all-time goal list

Alex Ovechkin has entered the top 10 in the NHL all-time goal leaderboard.

The Russian superstar scored her second consecutive hat trick on Saturday during the Washington Capitals game against the New York Islanders; In the process, he passed a legend (Mario Lemieux) and drew another (Steve Yzerman) for ninth place on the list with 692 goals.

Ovechkin's 690 and 691 career goals were against islanders goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov. His first count of the game came about halfway through the first period at the Nassau Coliseum thanks to a brilliant two-line pass from center Nicklas Backstrom, who sent Ovechkin behind the Islanders defense. & # 39; The Great Eight & # 39; He fired a wrist shot from the slot in his later escape to tie Lemieux.

Even Lemieux, now the main owner of the Penguins, should be proud of the movement that Ovechkin executed to pass it. Ovechkin pulled the disc between the legs of New York defender Scott Mayfield in a hurry, accommodated him with the back of his cane and hit him in the fold.

The shot should have been sent to the islanders' net, but it bounced off Ryan Pulock's skate and passed Varlamov's glove, establishing Ovechkin as one of the top 10 scorers in league history.

Ovechkin completed the & # 39; hat trick & # 39; with an empty net goal from neutral ice with only 56 seconds remaining in the regulation to tie Yzerman (692 goals).

Now with eight goals in his last three games, Ovechkin seems prepared to continue climbing the all-time leaderboard for the rest of the 2019-20 season. His next goal, which could come as soon as the Capitals game on January 29 against the Nashville Predators, will grant him exclusive possession of ninth place. The 34-year-old sniper will not be eligible for the next Washington game on January 27 against the Montreal Canadiens due to an impending suspension for skipping the next NHL Star Game.

Since he is now on track to score 56 goals this season, Ovechkin is likely to beat Mark Messier (694) and Mike Gartner (708) to claim seventh place at the end of the season.

Another 186 records stand between Gartner and Wayne Gretzky's record, seemingly impossible to beat (894), but if anyone can get close, it's Ovechkin.