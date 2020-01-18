Akim Aliu talks about the hazing experiences in the NHL in the interview of & # 39; Hockey Night in Canada & # 39; with Ron MacLean

& # 39; Hockey Night in Canada & # 39; he broadcast Ron MacLean's individual interview with Akim Aliu on Saturday in which the former professional spoke about the Bill Peters saga, which ended with the coach's resignation on November 29, as well as personal experiences of hazing and the new impulse of NHL to better address abusive behavior.

It all started with Aliu's tweet after accusations surfaced about former Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock after his dismissal in Toronto.

"The things we are hearing about Babcock are not very surprising. Apple does not move away from the Tree, the same kind of deal with its protégé (Bill Peters)." Aliu wrote. "I threw the N bomb several times at me in the locker room in my rookie year because he didn't like my music."

The things we are hearing about Babcock are not very surprising. Apple does not fall far from the Tree, the same kind of deal with its YYC protected. I threw the N bomb several times at me in the locker room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music. First in – Akim Aliu (@ Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

MORE: Akim Aliu calls Bill Peters & # 39; excuse me & # 39; deceptive, little sincere and worrying & # 39;

MacLean asked Aliu, who spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames systems during his career, how life has been mentally, spiritually and emotionally since he sent that tweet.

"To be honest, it wasn't something planned, so after it happened, my life literally turned upside down," he said. "It has been super emotional. I have done many searches in the soul; it was something that had been on my mind for a long time, but I never knew exactly when and how I was going to tell my story."

"It's one thing to just tweet or bring it to light, but it's something completely different to see it and if I can bring the change to one or two children who come to not have to go through what I went through because it was a really difficult route, to be honest , a really difficult route. So if I can help make the road a little easier, a little smoother, then everything will be worth it. "

The veteran player of AHL and ECHL noted that the actions of black players look differently in hockey, what they wear, how they act, how they speak and also, what became the problem with Bill Peters, their preferences musicals. He said the trainers would ask him to cut his hair to "look more professional."

"Another thing, obviously, is very sensitive to talk, I feel that hockey is a bit like an & # 39; old boys club & # 39;" Aliu told MacLean.

Essentially, if an organization has a problem with a player, other teams will not be willing to face it.

"You really don't have a voice to get out of that."

Although Aliu said he believes everyone deserves a second chance, he also said he feels Peters ruined his career. Aliu only played seven NHL games; all were with the flames between the 2011-13 seasons. Peters, who was the Calgary coach at the time of his resignation in the fall, was not the Flames coach at the time.

"It's a difficult question for me because my career has gone out the window and has been earning millions of dollars in the NHL," he said.

MORE: Akim Aliu satisfied after meeting with Gary Bettman: "A great change is coming,quot;

The 30-year-old was also asked about a hazing incident during his time at OHL in 2005 in which rookies were forced to undress and locked in a restroom on the team bus. Aliu refused to participate.

"He was made to be the villain," Aliu said of the incident response. "I ended up being changed. & # 39; To this day, I'm not really sure what I did wrong besides defending myself and clarifying the fact that that was happening. I was rejected by the U-17 Canada team, I didn't play in the team under 18 in Canada, I never had a chance with the World Juniors, I never played in any Canada / Russia series, something like that. "

Aliu said that when his agency looked for answers about why he was not given any opportunity, they were told that he was a "bad boy,quot;, but that the teams could never give examples.

The NHL has created new procedures that require teams to report any act of physical or verbal abuse to league officials, but according to Aliu, there remains an underlying feeling that players are not willing to submit similar allegations.

"Many of them are afraid of reprisals and the problem with that is that, for the most part, it is perhaps just a man on a team here and there. He feels isolated, he feels lonely, he feels that everyone will be looking towards him in a different light, "said former Calgary Flame. "I know men are afraid. I know they have one-year contracts. I know they are afraid of their brands and things like that. They are worried about the way management and property are going to see their message and being one of the few It is a difficult place to be.

"But to grow and attract more minorities to the game, we have to be the first to stand up and start having this conversation."