Aishwarya Rai Bachchan approached for a film based on the courtesan turned actor Binodini Dasi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan and is currently working with his mentor Mani Ratnam for his Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. While not much has been revealed about the film yet, Aishwarya has often talked about how delighted he is with the meeting. In the midst of this buzz, the rumors of his next film with Pradeep Sarkar are beginning to circulate.

According to a report in a leading newspaper, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in talks with Pradeep Sarkar to star in a film based on the life of the courtesan turned into a nineteenth-century theater actor, Binodini Dasi, also known as Noti Binodini. A source close to the project spoke with the daily leader about the same. The source stated: “Aishwarya has loved storytelling and character graphics. She nodded verbally, but will sign on the dotted line only after reading the full script. "

Initially, there were rumors that Pradeep had approached Vidya Balan for the film, but it seems that the conversations between the two have failed.