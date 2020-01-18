Adele fans worry that they may have an eating disorder, as it is revealed to be limited to 1000 calories per day.

%MINIFYHTMLed75a5886b44d0e96c10baf8978db7bc11% %MINIFYHTMLed75a5886b44d0e96c10baf8978db7bc12%

According to the latest reports, Adele has lost a huge stone 7. That amounts to approximately 98 pounds and it seems that Adele is still losing weight. Fans are now turning off with the fear that they may have developed an eating disorder, as it was revealed that it was limited to only 1000 calories per day. No one is discrediting Adele's incredible weight loss, they are just worried that she doesn't know when to stop. Adele has stated that he wanted to lose weight and be the healthiest person he could be for his son Angelo. It looks amazing, but some worry that I'm losing too much.

Brazilian coach Camila Goodis spoke in Lorena's program about the "Adele,quot; diet. She discussed the methods she used to help Adele achieve weight loss and not everyone was impressed. Another fitness expert, Alice Liveing, rang on Twitter and shared her views on celebrity coaches who promote unhealthy diets.

The problem was the limit of 1000 calories a day that Adele consumes and Alice feels she is not healthy. She also stated the following: “No credible coach would suggest that green juices be the elixir of good health. No credible coach should / should share this confidential information for their own benefit. "

You can watch a part of the interview that Camila Goodis gave to Lorraine's program in the following video.

Alice Liveing ​​responded to the interview on her official Twitter account where she really made it clear that she did not support the Adele diet.

In a Twitter thread, she stated the following.

"These,quot; famous trainers "should realize that putting someone on a 1000-calorie diet a day and an intense training regime does not make them a good coach. It makes them the instigator of severely disordered eating habits and the instigator of the health of severely disordered eating habits and the health repercussions that accompany it ”.

You can see the thread that Alice Liveing ​​shared below.

These "famous trainers,quot; should realize that putting someone on a 1000-calorie diet a day and an intense training regimen does not make them a good coach. It makes them the instigator of severely disordered eating habits and the health consequences that accompany it. – Alice (@Aliceliveing_) January 16, 2020

You can see an article in the Daily Mail that analyzes the situation below.

@Aliceliveing_ pointing out how incredibly dangerous Adele's diet is

Adele's 1,000-calorie daily diet is SLAMMED by Alice Liveing ​​https://t.co/Y88Y29r6zN via @DailyMailCeleb – Katherine Buckley (@ itskatherine888) January 18, 2020

What do you think about Adele's weight loss? Do you think he is losing too much weight and possibly has developed an eating disorder?

Do you agree with Alice Liveing? Do you think a diet of 1000 calories a day is dangerous?



