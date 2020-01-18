Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Lee Westwood has a hit advantage | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML911a78e9e4cdb2d6c7726d45cbc559a211% %MINIFYHTML911a78e9e4cdb2d6c7726d45cbc559a212%





Lee Westwood tops the leaderboard in Abu Dhabi

Lee Westwood matched his best race round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to take a lead of a shot in the final round.

Westwood mixed eight birdies with a single spot to get a child under 65 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, ahead of Bernd Wiesberger and French leader Francesco Laporta.

Matt Fitzpatrick ranks third with 12 bass and two strokes out of the rhythm, with Sergio Garcia one more shot in the fifth tie with American Kurt Kitayama.

Fitzpatrick registered four finalists in 2019

Starting on day three out of the rhythm, Westwood rolled on a 10-foot foot in the third and picked up a shot in the fifth to join a binding at the top of the leaderboard.

The English escaped from the pack by shooting a dazzling approach at par five, eight to three feet and prepared a short-range eagle, before piercing a four-foot bird in the next one to turn 31.

Westwood is looking for its 25th European Circuit title

Westwood drilled a 10-foot birdie at 12, but shot in the 14th after sending his approach to the trees and losing the green with his pitch, only to respond by turning eight feet into the 16th.

Wiesberger had posted a 33 on the front nine and picked up a shot on the 13th before making a late charge by finishing with three consecutive birdies, setting the goal of the clubhouse and moving it next to Westwood at 13 below.

Wiesberger loaded seven birdies in his ghost-free round

The pair remained tied at the top until the last pair five, where Westwood closed its round with a two-put birdie to move in pole position to win a second Rolex Series title.

Laporta was birdie on two of his last three holes to get a 69 of three below and stay within a shot of advantage, with Fitzpatrick matching the Italian's total after finishing with consecutive gains.

Sebastian Heisele moved into the top 10 with a round of Day 64, while two-time Abu Dhabi champion Tommy Fleetwood is six strokes of the pace after a 67-out-five.

Who will win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship? Watch the final round live on Sunday starting at 7 am at Sky Sports Golf!