Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Exit times for the final round | Golf news

Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes from the leadership in Abu Dhabi

Groups and start times for the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Watch live at Sky Sports Golf.

Gbr and Irl players, unless otherwise indicated, always GMT:

Starting at hole 1

0328 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Victor Dubuisson (Fra)

0338 Nacho Elvira (Esp), David Howell

0348 Grant Forrest, Thomas Bjorn (Den), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

0359 Andrew Johnston, David Law, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

Andrew Johnston is making his first appearance since the Italian Open in October

0410 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Justin Harding (Rsa), Jeff Winther (Den)

0421 Oliver Fisher, Mathieu Pavon (Fra), David Drysdale

0432 Renato Paratore (Ita), Adri Arnaus (Esp), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

0448 Haydn Porteous (Rsa), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Wade Ormsby (Aus)

0459 Matt Wallace, Joost Luiten (Ned), Justin Walters (Rsa)

0510 Brooks Koepka (USA), Haotong Li (Chn), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

Brooks Koepka is tied for 48th after a third round 70

0521 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0532 Martin Kaymer (Ger), David Lipsky (United States), Sean Crocker (United States)

0543 Jorge Campillo (Esp), Scott Jamieson, Gavin Green (Mal)

0559 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Zach Murray (Aus), Yuxin Lin (am) (Chn)

Patrick Cantlay is in the group at seven under

0610 Branden Grace (Rsa), Matthias Schwab (Aut), Richie Ramsay

0621 Shaun Norris (Rsa), Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Ashley Chesters

0632 Paul Waring, Sam Horsfield, Jordan Smith

0643 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Scott Hend (Aus)

0654 Victor Perez (Fra), Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Jack Singh Brar

0710 Andy Sullivan, Tommy Fleetwood, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Tommy Fleetwood is twice winner in Abu Dhabi

0721 Romain Langasque (Fra), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

0732 Zander Lombard (Rsa), Ross Fisher, Jack Senior

0743 Sebastian Heisele (Ger), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Thomas Detry (Bel)

0754 Sergio García (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick, Kurt Kitayama (USA)

0805 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Lee Westwood

