Aaron Carter goes online Twitter fight with the artist after using his image without permission – He says he will see it in court!

Aaron Carter is having an online fight on Twitter with an artist named Jonas Jodicke, who accuses the singer and actor of using his artwork without his permission. It all started when Aaron shared a photo of a black and white lion meeting face to face and facing off to promote the sale of his new shirts. The white lion has a sun on its forehead and the black lion has a moon. The image gives the impression that you are looking at two opposites that are as different as night and day that come together to reach an agreement or fight. It depends on how you see the image, but Aaron made it clear that he saw the image as a peaceful resolution.

Everything is a bit ironic since the artist tweeted Aaron about him using his artwork without his permission, and Aaron's contentious response.

You can see the original tweet that Aaron Carter sent and Jonas's response, as well as the title that Aaron included with the photo below.

"Two lions at war can come to an understanding. I have my den of lions, you have yours. https: //aaroncarter.com Hoodies are a backup all orders not received contact Dawn in my contacts on my website you can contact me directly too. xo "

Hears @aaroncarter .. You are using my artwork to promote your merchandise. I have not given you permission to do so. My art is being commercially exploited by people daily. We artists also have rights! I would really appreciate if you could retweet this for me to see. https://t.co/ktusJEo3dz – Jonas Jödicke (@JoJoesArt) January 18, 2020

The complete round trip is a bit messy and you will get the best view of the whole thread on Twitter, but after Aaron read Jonas's response, he responded with his own comment that left Jonas speechless and sparked tweets. get fired Now fans are weighing and people are taking sides.

Some stand on Aaron's side, while others stand on Jonas Jodicke's side saying he should be compensated for his work.

Here is Aaron Carter's response to Jonas.

You should have taken it as a compliment, dick, a MINE fan sent it to me. oh, here they go again, the answer is No, this image has been made public and I am using it to promote my clothing line http: //aaroncarter.com I guess I'll see you in small claims court FVCKERY

This is your answer. I am lost by words. pic.twitter.com/qVcphYttdf – Jonas Jödicke (@JoJoesArt) January 18, 2020

You can also see a video response that Aaron Carter gave in the YouTube video below. In the 3:59:30 timestamp, discuss the case and see the artist in small claims court.

What do you think about the online Twitter drama between Aaron Carter and Jonas Jodicke?

Do you think Aaron was wrong to use Jonas's art without his permission? Did he have the right answer?



