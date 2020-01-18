A wave of migrants rushes across the Mexican border

CIUDAD TECÚN UMÁN, Guatemala – After days of walking and hitchhiking, a crowd of migrants ran a bridge on the border of Guatemala with Mexico on Saturday and confronted the Mexican police who used pepper gas and closed the large metal doors of the cross to keep them away.

More than 1,000 migrants were trying to cross the bridge that crosses the Suchiate River, which delimits a section of the border between Guatemala and Mexico. After the calm was restored, small groups of approximately 20 migrants, many of them women and children from Central America, were allowed to enter in an orderly manner and register with Mexican immigration officials.

The melee was the last test of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's determination to tighten undocumented migration and stop the flow of migrants who enter Mexico illegally, many of them trying to reach the United States.

The governments of Mexico and several Central American countries, the source of many of the undocumented immigrants who have tried to cross the southwest border of the United States in recent years, have been pressured by President Trump to help stop the flow of migrants. Trump temporarily withheld development aid and threatened tariffs to try to force his counterparts in the region to take a tougher stance.