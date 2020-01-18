A wave of migrants rushes across the Mexican border

CIUDAD TECÚN UMÁN, Guatemala – After days of walking and hitchhiking, a crowd of migrants ran a bridge on the border of Guatemala with Mexico on Saturday and confronted the Mexican police who used pepper gas and closed the large metal doors of the cross to keep them away.
More than 1,000 migrants were trying to cross the bridge that crosses the Suchiate River, which delimits a section of the border between Guatemala and Mexico. After the calm was restored, small groups of approximately 20 migrants, many of them women and children from Central America, were allowed to enter in an orderly manner and register with Mexican immigration officials.
The melee was the last test of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's determination to tighten undocumented migration and stop the flow of migrants who enter Mexico illegally, many of them trying to reach the United States.
The governments of Mexico and several Central American countries, the source of many of the undocumented immigrants who have tried to cross the southwest border of the United States in recent years, have been pressured by President Trump to help stop the flow of migrants. Trump temporarily withheld development aid and threatened tariffs to try to force his counterparts in the region to take a tougher stance.
The confrontation on the southern border of Mexico on Saturday involved the vanguard of a massive mobilization of migrants, most of them Hondurans who left the northern city of San Pedro Sula earlier this week as part of a new caravan. They are part of a tradition of mass migrations that have offered number security to participants.
Over the years, such caravans have generally been hundreds and have gone unnoticed. But in the fall of 2018, a caravan that at one time reached more than 7,000, according to Mexican authorities, caught Trump's attention. He turned the issue into a campaign issue, warning against an invasion along the US border.
According to some estimates, the current mobilization is also in the thousands. Guatemalan authorities say that more than 4,000 migrants, part of this dispersed caravan, have entered Guatemala from Honduras since Wednesday. Many of them were expected to arrive in the small Guatemalan border town of Tecún Umán on Saturday or Sunday.
In recent days, when the caravan was approaching the Guatemalan border with Mexico, Mexican authorities announced that only immigrants who registered with the proper documentation to request asylum, work permits or other protections could enter. Once registered in Mexico, migrants were transported on white buses without marking to another place to continue their application process.
López Obrador said Friday that 4,000 jobs were needed in southern Mexico, which seemed to raise hopes among migrants here that they would be offered employment at the border. But at the same time, the Mexican government also intensified the application of its border.
On Saturday, dozens of the armed National Guard and Marines lined up along the Suchiate River in front of Tecún Umán to prevent migrants from slipping away. A recording warned migrants through a loudspeaker that the United States would not grant asylum and send them back to Guatemala.
"Mexico will offer employment opportunities in your home country," the message added.
On Friday night, Alex Valladares, 28, sat on a sidewalk with other migrants lying in plastic and cardboard in Tecún Umán. He said he had worked for years in Indianapolis as an undocumented mechanic until he was discovered by the authorities and sent back to Honduras, his country of origin.
"I am looking for a better life, employment," said Valladares.
In a moment, his heart was determined to return to the United States. But now, Valladares said, see more opportunities in Mexico. A friend who had also been deported from the United States called him to offer him a job as a mechanic in Veracruz, a Mexican city in the Gulf of Mexico. All he had to do was get there.
"I can better stay in Mexico, where they will give me papers to work legally," he said.
Kirk Semple contributed reporting from Mexico City.