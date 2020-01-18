50-year-old Atlanta housewife Sheree releases 2-piece bikini photos !! (Wow)

Sheree Whitfield of Real Housewives of Atlanta turned 50 two weeks ago. And he wants everyone to know that he still has it.

The beautiful reality star first decided to show that her breasts are still as firm as those of 20 years. In her IG, she posted a photo of her topless to the club. She only had a cake covered with stars, to cover her most intimate parts.

Here is Sheree, showing her tits:

But Sheree also wanted it to be known that it's not just her breasts that look good.

His stomach and butt are still fit and firm too.

He posted photos of her in a two-piece bikini, during his recent vacation in Thailand. And she looks amazing.

Sheree is definitely body goals. Doesn't it make you want to go to the gym? …

