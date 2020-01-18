& # 39; We made a mistake & # 39; altering anti-Trump images: National Archives | USA news

The National Archives of the United States said on Saturday that they made a mistake by blurring images of anti-Trump posters used in an exhibition on women's suffrage.

The independent agency is charged with preserving government and historical records and said it has always committed to preserve its properties "without alteration."

But the archives said in a statement on Saturday "we made a mistake."

The archives statement came a day after The Washington Post published an online report on the altered images.

The archives say that the photo in question is not one of its archival records, but that it was authorized for use as a promotional graphic in the exhibition.

"However, we were wrong to alter the image," the agency said.

The current screen has been removed and will be replaced as soon as possible with one that uses the original image without alterations, depending on the files.

The exhibition on the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, blurred some anti-Trump messages on protest posters in a photo of the 2017 Women's March in Washington.

The signals referring to the private parts of the women were also altered, which also became widespread during the march, which was held shortly after Trump took office.

The archives said they will immediately begin an "exhaustive review,quot; of their policies and procedures for exhibits "so that this does not happen again."

The American Civil Liberties Union asked the archives to issue a more detailed explanation.

"Apologizing is not enough," Louise Melling, deputy legal director of the organization, said in a statement. "The National Archives must explain to the public why they took the Orwellian step of trying to rewrite history and erase women's bodies, as well as who ordered it."

The spokeswoman for the archives, Miriam Kleiman, told the Washington Post in her report that the non-partisan and non-political federal agency blurs anti-Trump references "so as not to get involved in the current political controversy."

Kleiman told the newspaper that references to female anatomy in the signs darkened in deference to the groups of students and youth who visit the archives.

Kleiman did not respond to an email request for comments on Saturday from The Associated Press. The public affairs office in the archives emailed the statement.

The archives issued the apology when thousands of people gathered again in Washington, DC, and in cities across the country for demonstrations of the Women's March focused on issues such as climate change, equal pay and reproductive rights.