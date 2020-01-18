& # 39; Bad Boys 4 & # 39; Get a green light after the early blockbuster of & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39;

Columbia Images

As the third movie is ready to become the most profitable R-rated release in history during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, a fourth movie is being prepared.

Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence it is reported that they are ready to return to "Bad guys"Franchise for another sequel after the blockbuster hit the new"Bad Boys for Life".

Lifelong friends gather for their third outing as detectives from Miami, Florida, in the new action movie, 25 years after their initial debut in 1995. "Bad guys", which received a sequel in 2003, titled"Bad boys ii".

"Bad Boys for Life" premiered in theaters this weekend, and Sony Pictures bosses are so excited about the first box office figures that they are about to give the green light "Bad boys 4".

Chris Bremner, who co-wrote the script for "Bad Boys for Life," is in talks to write the script for the fourth movie in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new movie earned $ 6.6 million from Thursday's previews in the US. UU., Which leads him to become the launch with the most profitable R rating in history during the holiday weekend of Martin Luther King Jr.

It's already the best January preview total, beating "American sniper", which earned $ 5.3 million in 2015.