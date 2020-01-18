14-year-old girl kidnapped by 3 men uses Snapchat to alert friends to her location

While many believe that social media is a useless experience and wastes time, it can definitely be used for good. That is exactly what happened to a teenager from Northern California who was kidnapped by three men and used Snapchat to alert her friends about her whereabouts.

@ CBS46 reports that a 14-year-old girl (whose identity remained anonymous because she is a minor) was kidnapped and decided to use the popular Snapchat social media application to share her location with her friends, who later called the police. The girl reportedly met Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, in Capitola, California, on January 14, then gave her drugs that led her to become disabled.

When she regained consciousness at the hotel, the girl used the Snapchat application on her phone to tell her friends that she had been kidnapped, but that she didn't know where she was, police said. Fortunately, his friends determined his location through the application and called 911.

Before calling 911, there were disturbing details about what allegedly happened. Apparently, his captor, Vásquez, called two other men, Antonio Quirino Salvador, 34, and Hediberto González Avarenga, 31, to move the girl to a waiting vehicle. Vasquez then proceeded to sexually assault the girl in the vehicle, according to the San José police. The men took the girl to a motel in San José, took her to a room on the second floor while Vásquez sexually assaulted her again. That's when he used Snapchat to alert his friends, who then alerted the police as we mentioned earlier.

Once the local police arrived, Vasquez was leaving the motel room with the girl still inside. He was immediately arrested on charges of kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration with a child under 14 years of age with force, false imprisonment, lewd act with a child and rape for poisoning or controlled substance.

The other two men were also arrested the next day on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy.

Roommates, what do you think about this?