Yung Joc shares why he tattooed his fiancee's name on his penis!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
26
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Young Joc has explained why he felt the need to tattoo the name of the fiancee on his penis.

"I don't think you can take it in the head. You probably faint … It's on the side," Joc explained at Tiffany's Brunch "New York,quot; Pollard with Tiffany.

"Someone would say:" That's crazy. Why would you do something like that? "Well, I knew that with my story, my background when it came to women, I knew someone would leave the carpentry saying some things ".

