Yung Joc shares why he tattooed his fiancee's name on his penis!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Young Joc has explained why he felt the need to tattoo the name of the fiancee on his penis.

"I don't think you can take it in the head. You probably faint … It's on the side," Joc explained at Tiffany's Brunch "New York,quot; Pollard with Tiffany.

"Someone would say:" That's crazy. Why would you do something like that? "Well, I knew that with my story, my background when it came to women, I knew someone would leave the carpentry saying some things ".

During his years on the show, Joc has been exposed as a cheater on numerous occasions, but he wanted things to be different with Kendra.

He continued: "I knew that, since my lady was a lawyer, that would be the only key evidence that if those people didn't know it, they definitely couldn't lie to me."