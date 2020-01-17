Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Ukraine investigates Trump's allies
While the United States Senate formally opened President Trump's trial of political judgment on Thursday, Ukraine said it had begun a criminal investigation into Trump's allies that could have guarded an American diplomat while he was an ambassador to Kiev.
The investigation is an unusually bold move for the Ukrainian government, which has tried to stay out of the political trial debate and needs Washington's help in its conflict with Russia.
It focuses on text messages that suggest that Robert Hyde, a dark Republican candidate for Congress, secretly followed the movements of the diplomat, Marie Yovanovitch, whom Mr. Trump later withdrew from Ukraine.
Background: Lev Parnas, the businessman born in the Soviet Union who exchanged messages with Hyde, handed them over to congressional Democrats scrutinizing Trump's campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate its political rivals. Parnas had worked with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, to expel Yovanovitch, whom the president's allies considered an impediment.
Answers: In separate television interviews on Wednesday, Mr. Parnas said he had not taken Mr. Hyde seriously, and Mr. Hyde said the messages were "colorful texts,quot; in which he was "kidding."
Related: A nonpartisan guard dog of the US government. UU. He said the Trump administration had violated US law by withholding about $ 400 million in security aid assigned by Congress to Ukraine, a decision at the heart of the political trial case.
All our coverage: No photos or videos are allowed in the Senate chamber, the place for the impeachment trial of President Trump. Then we send a cartoonist.
The vote came one day after Putin shook Russia's political order, which had largely not changed since the early 1990s, because of proposing important constitutional changes that would shift the power of the presidency to Parliament and other institutions.
Parliament is seen as a rubber stamp body, and this week's rapid developments could indicate that Putin, 67, plans to take a new position that allows him to maintain his control over power. He has already been in power for 20 years, longer than any Russian leader since Stalin.
Looking to the future: Wednesday's reorganization led Dmitri Medvedev, Putin's ally to serve for a long time, to abruptly resign from the presidency. He will become vice president of the Russian Security Council, which advises the president.
Germany faces a difficult choice with Huawei
Should Germany allow the Chinese company Huawei to help build its next-generation 5G mobile network? The Berlin decision will shape its relations with China for years and point out how Europe sees Washington's digital rivalry with Beijing.
To say that I could expose German car manufacturers to possible US tariffs. UU., Which has blocked Huawei and believes that China is using the company for espionage.
But China has become the biggest source of growth for Germany's leading automakers. And because some of them are already working closely with Huawei, Our correspondents write, "It may be China who sits in the driver's seat."
Whats Next: The German Parliament is expected to continue discussing the Huawei issue in the coming weeks. Chancellor Angela Merkel is opposed to closing the company, but some members of Germany’s intelligence and foreign policy community, who are worried about US threats to limit the exchange of intelligence, may present a proposal to do just that.
Yesterday: Germany said, without giving further details, that it had raided the homes and offices of three people suspected of spying for China.
Reach: Last month we saw how Huawei gives Brussels charm.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
A Jewish millennium in Germany
Max Czollek, above, is one of the approximately 200,000 Jews living in Germany. Most of them emigrated there from the former Soviet Union after the fall of the Berlin Wall, but their grandfather was a Holocaust survivor who returned to East Germany in the late 1940s from exile in China.
Mr. Czollek, 32, is now an expert on anti-Semitism, and his 2018 book, "Desintegriert Euch,quot; ("Disintegrate,quot;), He has been making waves in the country. He maintains that Germany, anxious to shed its Nazi past, is not counting on the rise of anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism.
This is what is happening most.
Leave the coal: Germany said that it would vanish from fossil fuel by 2038, at a cost of $ 44.5 billion. Environmental organizations said the timeline was too slow.
$ 1,000,000,000,000: The market capitalization of Google's parent company, Alphabet, exceeded $ 1 billion for the first time, turning the company into a club that includes Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.
Wealth and longevity: A study by researchers in Britain and the USA. UU. He discovered that rich people get between eight and nine years more "without disability,quot; after 50 years than the poorest people in those countries.
Controversial Mustache: The facial hair of the US ambassador to Seoul reminds many South Koreans of the colonial period of their country, in which Japanese general governors wore mustaches.
Snapshot: Above, Medd Cafe in Jeddah, a café in Saudi Arabia where men and women can mix. The government relaxed the rules of gender segregation in December, but Not everyone is happy.
In Memory: Lorenza Mazzetti, 92, who survived the murders of her family of caregivers during World War II, wrote an award-winning novel and helped create Britain's free film movement.
What we are hearing: This podcast episode of "Song Exploder,quot; about the 90s song "Closing Time,quot; by Semisonic. "You may have heard this at the end of a night outside when the bar lights began to flash," writes Remy Tumin of the Briefings team, "but the backstory will make you hear it in a whole new way."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Spend some time this weekend making the best comfort food: Classic Lasagna
Read: Our critic says, "A very stable genius," by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, is "one of the most observed accounts of the dark possession of Donald J. Trump in office to date."
Come on: "Kharmohra: Art under fire in Afghanistan,quot;, a show featuring the work of 11 Afghan artists, is presented at the Mucem museum in Marseille until March 1.
Smarter life: Here we show you how to convert social media platforms into positive (or, in the worst case, neutral) aspects of your life.
And now for the backstory in …
Sinks
At least six passengers on a bus in Xining, China, died this week when the pavement collapsed below.
Sinks, both natural and human, are rare and rarely fatal. But they fascinate us because they seem to appear out of nowhere, and in unusual places
In 2013 a sump was opened under a house in Florida, where much of the base of the ground is limestone, a soluble rock, killing a man in his room. Another, in 2014, swallowed eight cars at the Corvette National Museum in Kentucky. A sump enveloped an entire building complex in Shenzhen, China, in 2013.
Natural sinks occur when groundwater has insufficient drainage and begins to corrode the rock beneath the topsoil. Human causes include leaks or crumbling underground water pipes.
The damage occurs gradually below the surface, but when the top layer can no longer be sustained, it can suddenly and violently yield.
