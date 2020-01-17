Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Ukraine investigates Trump's allies

While the United States Senate formally opened President Trump's trial of political judgment on Thursday, Ukraine said it had begun a criminal investigation into Trump's allies that could have guarded an American diplomat while he was an ambassador to Kiev.

The investigation is an unusually bold move for the Ukrainian government, which has tried to stay out of the political trial debate and needs Washington's help in its conflict with Russia.

It focuses on text messages that suggest that Robert Hyde, a dark Republican candidate for Congress, secretly followed the movements of the diplomat, Marie Yovanovitch, whom Mr. Trump later withdrew from Ukraine.

Background: Lev Parnas, the businessman born in the Soviet Union who exchanged messages with Hyde, handed them over to congressional Democrats scrutinizing Trump's campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate its political rivals. Parnas had worked with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, to expel Yovanovitch, whom the president's allies considered an impediment.